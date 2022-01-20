Friday, Jan 21, 2022
Car Hits People In Bengal Hospital; Woman Killed, 3 Injured

A woman was killed and three others were injured on Thursday after being hit by a private car on a rural hospital campus in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district, police said.

Updated: 20 Jan 2022 6:08 pm

A woman was killed and three others were injured on Thursday after being hit by a private car on a rural hospital campus in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district, police said. The accident took place around 1 pm when the driver of the four-wheeler lost control over it and the vehicle rammed into a group of people on the Maynaguri rural hospital campus, a senior officer said.

 The deceased has not been identified but the injured persons belong to a family, he said, adding that they came to the health facility to see their patients. People ransacked the vehicle and held a demonstration against the hospital authorities, alleging that the accident occurred due to security lapses.

 "We are investigating how the vehicle came into the area where patient parties usually stay.  It was not parked in the designated place of the hospital complex. The driver was held and his car seized," the officer said. The body of the deceased has been sent for post-mortem examination, and the injured persons are undergoing treatment, he added. 

With inputs from PTI

