Can't Crack JEE, I Quit: 16-Year-Old Aspirant From Bihar Kills Self In Kota

A 16-year-old JEE aspirant killed himself allegedly by consuming poison in his paying guest room here, leaving behind a note saying he won't be able to crack the exam, police said on Friday.

The body of Abhishek Mandal, a resident of Bhagalpur in Bihar, was found on Friday morning. It is suspected that he died late Thursday night, Circle Officer DSP Dharmveer Singh said.

The police team also found a suicide note addressing his father where the boy had expressed his incapability to crack the JEE, he said.

"Papa Mere se JEE Nahi Ho Payega, Sorry, I quit. (Papa I will not be able to crack JEE, Sorry I quit)," said the suicide note recovered from his room, the officer said.