Calicut University Security Staff Booked For Molesting Minor Girl

The police on Saturday arrested a contract staff of the Calicut University on charges of alleged molestation of a minor girl. Police said Manikantan, who was working as the security staff of the university on contract basis, allegedly molested the girl when the victim, a student of a nearby school, had visited the university campus along with other schoolmates, recently.

University sources said the accused is an ex-serviceman. The police initiated action on the basis of a complaint lodged by the victim's relative. A case has been registered and is being investigated, they said.

(With PTI Inputs)