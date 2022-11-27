Sunday, Nov 27, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Calcutta HC Seeks Response Of Bar Council On Inclusion Of Mother’s Identification In Enrolment Form Of Advocates

Petitioner Mrinalini Majumdar, an advocate, claimed in the PIL that forms for enrolment and identity cards of the State Bar Council of West Bengal continue to depict an "overpowering streak of patriarchy".

Calcutta High Court
Calcutta High Court Getty Images

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 27 Nov 2022 4:31 pm

The Calcutta High Court has sought response of the Bar Council of India and its West Bengal counterpart on a prayer that enrolment application forms for advocates should also include space for information relating to mothers in addition to that of father and husband.

Petitioner Mrinalini Majumdar, an advocate, claimed in the PIL that forms for enrolment and identity cards of the State Bar Council of West Bengal continue to depict an "overpowering streak of patriarchy".

The petitioner claimed that forms for enrolment and identity cards issued by the Bar Council do not contain any column for mentioning particulars of mothers. 

A division bench presided by Chief Justice Prakash Shrivastava directed the Bar Council to file an affidavit-in-opposition within four weeks.

In its order earlier this week, the court said the State Bar Council of West Bengal, which is also a respondent in the petition, may file its affidavit within the same period, while the petitioner may file reply to these in another one week after that.

The matter will come up for hearing on February 6, the bench, also comprising Justice R Bharadwaj, directed.

The petitioner's lawyer Phiroze Edulji prayed for a direction to the chairperson of the State Bar Council that the application form for enrolment and the identity card must include space for mother's identification.

It was also prayed that the records of already enrolled advocates who wish to put their maternal identification be amended and new identity cards issued.

Related stories

SC Stays Calcutta HC Order Of CBI Probe Into Filing Of Plea By WBSSC In Teachers' Recruitment Scam

Staff Recruitment Scam: Calcutta HC Rejigs SIT, DIG To Head Team

Cattle Smuggling: Calcutta HC Rejects ED Plea For Custody Of TMC Leader's Ex-Guard

The petitioner claimed that a child of a single mother is also a citizen of this country, and no one can infringe any of his/her fundamental rights guaranteed under our Constitution.

-With PTI Input

Tags

National Calcutta High Court Justice Judicary State Bar Council Of West Bengal Kolkata West Bengal
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

ISL 2022-23: Bengaluru Beat Goa 2-0

ISL 2022-23: Bengaluru Beat Goa 2-0

Who Will Answer To Us, Sir?

Who Will Answer To Us, Sir?