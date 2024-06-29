National

Breaking News Updates June 29 Live: NTA Announces Fresh UGC-NET Exam, Dalai Lama To Be Discharged Today

Breaking News June 29 Live: The National Testing Agency(NTA) has released fresh dates for UGC-NET, which will now be held from August 21-September 4. In other news, the Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama will be discharged from a hospital after his successful knee surgery in the US.

O
Outlook Web Desk
29 June 2024
29 June 2024
NSUI holds protest at NTA office | PTI

Delhi Rains Live News: NDRF Recovers Body From Rubble In Vasant Vihar

NDRF team on Saturday recovered a body from the rubble of an under-construction wall that collapsed in Vasant Vihar area yesterday amid heavy rains.

Latest News Live: Dalai Lama To Be Discharged Today From US Hospital

Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama will be discharged from a hospital on Saturday after his successful knee surgery in the United States.

Latest News Live: NTA Announces Fresh UGC-NEET From Aug 21-Sept 4

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released fresh dates for the UGC-NET. The examination will now be held from August 21-September 4.

