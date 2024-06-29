National

‘Preaches Consensus, Values Confrontation’: Sonia Gandhi's Fresh Attack On PM Modi

Slamming the Centre over multiple fiery exchanges regarding issues like NEET-UG and appointment of the Deputy Speaker, Rajya Sabha MP Sonia Gandhi said, 'The first few days of the 18th Lok Sabha have sadly been far from encouraging. Any hope that we might see a changed attitude has been dashed. This perfectly reasonable request was found unacceptable by a regime that had not filled the Constitutional position of Deputy Speaker in the 17th Lok Sabha.'

Photo: PTI
In a fresh attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying the PM 'preaches value of consensus, but values confrontation, Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson and Rajya Sabha MP Sonia Gandhi slammed the BJP-led Centre over a range of issues including NEET-UG paper leak and Manipur ethnic violence.

What all did Sonia Gandhi say?

According to an editorial in The Hindu, also shared by party president Mallikarjun Kharge on his X handle, Gandhi claimed that Narendra Modi's third term was not part of the electoral outcome as there is no evidence to prove it.

"The Prime Minister continues as if nothing has changed. He preaches the value of consensus but continues to value confrontation," she said.

Further slamming the Centre over multiple fiery exchanges regarding issues like NEET-UG and appointment of the Deputy Speaker, the Rajya Sabha MP said, "The first few days of the 18th Lok Sabha have sadly been far from encouraging. Any hope that we might see a changed attitude has been dashed. This perfectly reasonable request was found unacceptable by a regime that had not filled the Constitutional position of Deputy Speaker in the 17th Lok Sabha."

Furthermore, Gandhi also questioned PM Modi's silence on the NEET paper leak case, saying that the incident wreaked havoc on the lives of lakhs of aspiring students.

"The Prime Minister who does his 'Pariksha pe Charcha' has been conspicuously silent on the leaks that have devastated so many families across the country," she said.

