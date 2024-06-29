‘Preaches Consensus, Values Confrontation’: Sonia Gandhi's Fresh Attack On PM Modi

Further slamming the Centre over multiple fiery exchanges regarding issues like NEET-UG and appointment of the Deputy Speaker, the Rajya Sabha MP said, "The first few days of the 18th Lok Sabha have sadly been far from encouraging. Any hope that we might see a changed attitude has been dashed. This perfectly reasonable request was found unacceptable by a regime that had not filled the Constitutional position of Deputy Speaker in the 17th Lok Sabha."