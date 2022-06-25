Boy Trapped In Borewell, In Chhattisgarh, For 100 Hours Was Discharged From The Hospital

The 11-year-old boy, who was rescued after being trapped in a borewell for over 100 hours in Chhattisgarh's Janjgir-Champa, was discharged from a private hospital here on Saturday, an official said.

According to doctors, Rahul Sahu, who sustained multiple injuries and contracted a serious infection due to the accident, is now fit and fine and can walk. Officials from the Bilaspur district administration and police were in the hospital when Rahul was discharged this morning, while Janjgir-Champa collector Jitendra Shukla, superintendent of police Vijay Agrawal and other officials were there to take him home.



On June 10, Rahul fell into an unused 80-feet deep borewell in the backyard of his house in Pihrid village of Janjgir-Champa and got stuck 60 feet below the surface. Despite facing several challenges, neither the rescuers nor Rahul gave up his fighting spirit for almost five days. He was rescued by a joint team of over 500 personnel from multiple agencies, after a 104-hour-long operation on June 14 night.



The rescuers dug a parallel pit and created a tunnel to reach the boy. According to the boy's father Ram Kumar Sahu, Rahul is not mentally sound and could not speak properly. Rahul's mental state prevented the rescuers from easily pulling him out using a rope. The boy was admitted to a private hospital in Bilaspur district. Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel had visited the hospital to take stock of his health and had directed doctors to take all necessary measures to ensure the best medical care.



Talking to reporters in the capital Raipur on Saturday, the chief minister said, "It is a matter of great happiness that brave Rahul has been discharged from hospital. He requires regular speech therapy so that he can speak properly.” The state government bore the medical expenses and has also announced that it will bear the cost of the boy's education.