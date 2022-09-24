Saturday, Sep 24, 2022
Home National

Body Of Uttarakhand Resort Receptionist Found In Canal

Body of Ankita Bhandari found in canal
Body of Ankita Bhandari found in canal PTI photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 24 Sep 2022 10:44 am

Police early Saturday recovered the body of a female receptionist, allegedly killed by a BJP leader's son, from Cheela canal where the accused had dumped her.  

The development in the case was shared by Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami in a tweet, who said he was pained by the incident.  

Pulkit Arya, the key accused in the case and the owner of the resort where the victim worked, is a son of Vinod Arya, a BJP leader from Haridwar. The politician was formerly a chairman of the Uttarakhand Mati Kala Board.

An SIT led by DIG police P Renuka Devi has been set up to conduct a speedy probe into the killing of the 19-year-old woman.

The resort, built illegally in the Yamkeshwar block of Pauri district by the BJP leader's son, was demolished late Friday night, Dhami said. Those who have committed the heinous crime will not be spared, he said.

Pulkit Arya, resort manager Saurabh Bhaskar, and assistant manager Ankit Gupta were arrested on Friday after they confessed to have killed the girl and thrown her body into Cheela canal.

Initially, they tried to mislead the police, but when interrogated sternly they confessed to the crime, Pauri ASP Shekhar Chandra Suyal had said on Friday.

Before she was found dead, the girl was reported missing at a revenue police outpost by her parents, after they did not find her in her room on Monday morning. 

(With PTI Inputs)

