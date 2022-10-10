Monday, Oct 10, 2022
Bodies Of Three Women Recovered From The Dam In UP's Jhansi Identified

On Sunday, the bodies of three women recovered from a dam in the Mauranipur area were identified by their family members police said.

Representative image of crime.
Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 10 Oct 2022 6:33 am

The bodies of three women recovered from a dam in the Mauranipur area, Jhansi were identified by their family members on Sunday, police said.

Jhansi Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rajesh S said on Friday afternoon, two sisters Renu (28) and Ritu (30), residents of Katra Mohalla in Mauranipur, along with their friend Rinki (26) of the Alai area, were headed to Bageshwar Dham located in Chhatarpur district of Madhya Pradesh.

The sisters used to go to Bageshwar Dham on Monday or Friday every month. But they did not return home on Saturday as planned, he said.

After learning about the recovery of the bodies of three women through news reports, the family members reached the police station and identified the bodies, the SSP said.

He said the bodies were sent for post-mortem and the police were probing all angles of the incident.

Rajesh had said on Saturday night that police received information from an employee of the Irrigation Department in Mauranipur that the body of a girl was floating in the Saparar dam.

A police team reached the spot and recovered the body and after some time, the bodies of two other girls were also found there, he had said.

There were no signs of any injury on the bodies, he added.

