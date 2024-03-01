Board Exam Question Papers Reach Remote Village In Chhattisgarh's Naxal-Hit Sukma In Helicopter

The Chhattisgarh government used a helicopter to transport the board examination question papers to an exam centre located in an interior pocket of Naxalite-hit Sukma district in the state, officials said on Friday.

Class 12 examination of the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) began on Friday, while Class 10 board exams are scheduled to start from Saturday. This is the second year in a row that a helicopter was used for carrying the board exam papers to Jagargunda exam centre in Sukma, they said.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai's office on Thursday night posted pictures of a helicopter ferrying board exam question papers to the centre in Jagargunda on its 'X' handle, and wrote that the future of students was the topmost priority in his state.

"This is our Chhattisgarh, where the future of children is our topmost concern. Question papers were sent by helicopter to Jagargunda in Sukma. The board examinations are starting from March 1," it said.

Appreciating the effort of the local district administration, CM Sai said the initiative taken for shaping bright future of the children in tribal areas is praiseworthy. "Let no child remain deprived of good education. Chhattisgarh government is dedicated to the better future of children," it added.