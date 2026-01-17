BMC Polls: Congress Leader Seeks Mumbai Cong Chief Varsha Gaikwad’s Resignation

In the final results, the BJP emerged as the single largest party with 89 seats, while the Shiv Sena won 29. Among Opposition parties, Shiv Sena (UBT) secured 65 seats and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena won six. The AIMIM bagged eight seats, the NCP three, the Samajwadi Party two, and the NCP (SP) was reduced to a single seat.