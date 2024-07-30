‘BJP Will Never Give Me Chance Now’: Ex-WFI Chief Brij Bhushan Singh

Former Wrestling Federation of India(WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh who is facing sexual harassment allegations from several women wrestlers has said that he would never get a second chance from BJP.
Singh who was a former MP from Kaiserganj made comments came after he was denied ticket in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections by the party. Instead BJP fielded his son Karan Bhushan Singh who emerged victorious.
"The BJP will never give me a chance now. I know the party will not give me a chance. I don't dream like Mungerilal. Those who want to, can,” he had reportedly said.
Following a massive row over the allegations and a weeks-long protest by the country's top wrestlers last year, Singh was removed as WFI chief. He was not allowed to contest the Lok Sabha election either and his son was fielded instead.
The trial in the case started last week. Indian Penal Code sections relating to sexual harassment, use of force against a woman and criminal intimidation have been slapped on the heavyweight leader.
He has pleaded not guilty, denying any wrongdoing. "When I have not committed any mistake, why will I admit it?" he had said.
Meanwhile, Singh commenting over the murder of Samajwadi Party leader Om Prakash Singh at UP’s Paraspur said, “the Yogi Adityanath government does not support criminals".
He added, "The police are working on the murder case. I demand financial help from the Chief Minister.”