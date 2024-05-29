National

SUV In Convoy Of Brij Bhushan Singh's Son Hits Bike In UP's Gonda, 2 Dead

There is no confirmation yet on whether Karan Bhushan Singh was travelling with the cavalcade.

Karan Bhushan Singh, BJP candidate from Kaiserganj Lok Sabha seat and was fielded by the party by dropping his father Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh
info_icon

Two people, including a 17-year-old, died in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda today after a Toyota Fortuner SUV reportedly belonging to the convoy of tainted Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Brij Bhushan Singh's son Karan Bhushan Singh hit a bike.

There is no confirmation yet on whether Karan Bhushan Singh was travelling with the cavalcade.

Karan Bhushan Singh, BJP candidate from Kaiserganj Lok Sabha seat and was fielded by the party by dropping his father and six-time MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh from the seat amid allegations by women wrestlers of sexual harassment during his tenure as Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief.

A Delhi court recently framed charges against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in the case.

Visuals from the accident site showed the SUV with "police escort" written on the rear windscreen, suggesting it is part of a VIP convoy.

ALSO READ | Delhi Court Reserves Order Against Brij Bhushan Singh In Sexual Harassment Case

According to the FIR cited in an NDTV report, the complainant, identified as Chanda Begum, has said that around 9 am on Wedneday, her 17-year-old son Rehan and her 24-year-old nephew Shahzade were out on a bike when the speeding SUV coming from the opposite side hit the two-wheeler.

Both died on the spot and another person was injured and has been hospitalised, the report said.

The car has been seized by police and the driver has also been arrested.

"Rehan and Shehzad, the two were on the bike when they met an accident. Police took them to hospital where both were declared dead. Bodies are sent for the postmortem. A case has been registered under the appropriate sections. Fortuner has been impounded. The driver of the Fortuner is also arrested," Additional SP Radhe Shyam Rai said.

Uncle of the deceased, Farman Khan, said he has been told by witnesses that the accident happened when the car tried to overtake the bike.

"...When I received the information and reached the site of the accident, people told me that this Fortuner was in Karan Bhushan Singh's (BJP candidate from Kaiserganj) cavalcade. They tried to overtake (the bike) and during that, the accident happened... We haven't seen how the accident happened. We don't even know to whom this Fortuner belongs, I am saying what people have told me... We don't have any demands, we have lost our children," he told news agency ANI.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. 15 Injured As Heap Of Firecrackers Explodes During Lord Jagannath's Festival In Puri
  2. Pune Porsche Crash: Digital Recreation Of Accident Scene In The Works, Police To Use AI Tools
  3. Bihar Student Death: 5 More Suspects Identified In Murder Of Patna College Student
  4. Mumbai Local Train Services To Be Halted Amid Central Railways' Mega Block, 930 Trains Cancelled | Details
  5. Construction Quality Of Ghatkopar Hoarding Was Shoddy, Police Tell Court
Entertainment News
  1. ‘Star Wars: The Acolyte’: Chewbacca Steals The Show At London Premiere – View Pics
  2. ‘Moana 2’ Teaser Review: Dwayne Johnson Is Back As The Demigod Maui And With Auli’i Cravalho, He Promises To Steal Your Hearts
  3. ‘Wolfs’ Trailer Review: George Clooney And Brad Pitt’s Comedic Timing Will Get You ROFL
  4. Esha Deol Says Dharmendra Was ‘Protective As A Male’: He Wanted To Keep Us More Private
  5. Director Sukumar To Reportedly Shoot Multiple Endings Of ‘Pushpa: The Rule’ Ft. Rashmika Mandanna, Allu Arjun
Sports News
  1. Riyan Parag Declares: "You'll Have To Pick Me For Team India Eventually"
  2. Anderson Retirement: Lyon Stunned, Believes Veteran 'Still England's Best Bowler'
  3. T20 World Cup Preview, Part 2: Seeds Of Success Sown In 2007 - Trip Down Memory Lane
  4. Rodrygo Hits Out At Madrid Exit Speculation Ahead Of Mbappe Switch
  5. Euro 2024: Mbappe's Madrid Move Nears But Deschamps Focused On France Collective
World News
  1. From Fitness Freak To Stabbing Spree Maniac; Everything About Jared Ravizza
  2. Virgin Atlantic Flight Makes Emergency Landing In Edinburgh After Mid-Flight Nose Gear Complications
  3. France Next To Recognise Palestine? Macron Offers 'Prospect', Urges Palestinian Authority For Reforms
  4. Bette Nash, World's Longest-Serving Flight Attendant, Dies At 88 After 70-Year Career With American Airlines
  5. Iceland Volcano Eruption Triggers Another Evacuation In Grindavík, Fifth Eruption Since December
Latest Stories
  1. England Vs Pakistan Report, 3rd T20I: Match Called Off Due To Rain In Cardiff
  2. Lok Sabha Election 2024: Congress, BJP Fall Short In Fielding Women Candidates Despite Bold Promises
  3. Pune Porsche Crash: Maha Congress Alleges Role Of MLA's Son; Seeks CBI Probe And Resignation Of Fadnavis
  4. Sports News Highlights: Iga Swiatek Pips Naomi Osaka In French Open Thriller
  5. Malayalam Filmmaker Omar Lulu Slammed With Sexual Assault Charges, Kochi Police Files FIR
  6. Elections 2024: 'Who Needs Cameras For Meditation,' Says Mamata In Dig At PM; Shah Challenges RaGa To 'Touch' Adivasi Quota
  7. French Open 2024, Day 2 Recap: Nadal Bids Goodbye To Roland Garros; Medvedev Survives Scare To Progress