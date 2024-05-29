SUV In Convoy Of Brij Bhushan Singh's Son Hits Bike In UP's Gonda, 2 Dead

Two people, including a 17-year-old, died in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda today after a Toyota Fortuner SUV reportedly belonging to the convoy of tainted Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Brij Bhushan Singh's son Karan Bhushan Singh hit a bike.
There is no confirmation yet on whether Karan Bhushan Singh was travelling with the cavalcade.
Karan Bhushan Singh, BJP candidate from Kaiserganj Lok Sabha seat and was fielded by the party by dropping his father and six-time MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh from the seat amid allegations by women wrestlers of sexual harassment during his tenure as Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief.
A Delhi court recently framed charges against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in the case.
Visuals from the accident site showed the SUV with "police escort" written on the rear windscreen, suggesting it is part of a VIP convoy.
According to the FIR cited in an NDTV report, the complainant, identified as Chanda Begum, has said that around 9 am on Wedneday, her 17-year-old son Rehan and her 24-year-old nephew Shahzade were out on a bike when the speeding SUV coming from the opposite side hit the two-wheeler.
Both died on the spot and another person was injured and has been hospitalised, the report said.
The car has been seized by police and the driver has also been arrested.
"Rehan and Shehzad, the two were on the bike when they met an accident. Police took them to hospital where both were declared dead. Bodies are sent for the postmortem. A case has been registered under the appropriate sections. Fortuner has been impounded. The driver of the Fortuner is also arrested," Additional SP Radhe Shyam Rai said.
Uncle of the deceased, Farman Khan, said he has been told by witnesses that the accident happened when the car tried to overtake the bike.
"...When I received the information and reached the site of the accident, people told me that this Fortuner was in Karan Bhushan Singh's (BJP candidate from Kaiserganj) cavalcade. They tried to overtake (the bike) and during that, the accident happened... We haven't seen how the accident happened. We don't even know to whom this Fortuner belongs, I am saying what people have told me... We don't have any demands, we have lost our children," he told news agency ANI.