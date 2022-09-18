BJP's Bengal Observer Meets Injured Party Workers In Kolkata, Alleges Police Brutality

BJP‘s West Bengal observer Sunil Bansal on Sunday met party activists who suffered injuries during a recent march to the state secretariat, and alleged excesses by police on “peaceful” supporters at the rally.

Bansal met the party workers in Amherst Street and Beleghata areas of the metropolis. They were a part of BJP’s ‘Nabanna Abhijan’ on September 13. "We will not take it lightly. I want to make it clear that the party will always stand beside its workers, who are subjected to police brutality in West Bengal whenever they raise their voice against TMC’s misrule.

“I will send my report to the central BJP leadership," he said. A BJP fact-finding team had on Saturday said "jungle raj" prevails in West Bengal, and that the ruling Trinamool Congress will learn its lesson in the next parliamentary polls.

The five-member BJP team, comprising Rajya Sabha MP Brij Lal and former Union minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, had also met some of the injured saffron party workers undergoing treatment at hospitals. Meanwhile, TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh wondered why Bansal did not find time to meet police personnel who were injured during the rally.

"The video footage of the ‘Nabanna Abhijan’ shows how police showed restraint to combat violent BJP workers on that day. Police foiled the bigger game plan of the party to foment large-scale disturbance in the city in the name of protests," Ghosh claimed.

