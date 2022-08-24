Wednesday, Aug 24, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

BJP Offered Rs 20 Crore Each To 4 MLAs To Switch Sides: AAP MP Sanjay Singh

Addressing a press conference here, AAP's national spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said the legislators -- Ajay Dutt, Sanjeev Jha, Somnath Bharati and Kuldeep -- have been approached by leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with whom they have "friendly relations".

AAP MP Sanjay Singh
AAP MP Sanjay Singh File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 24 Aug 2022 1:12 pm

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) claimed on Wednesday that the BJP has approached four of its legislators in Delhi, asking them to switch sides and join the saffron party or else, face "false cases, the CBI and the ED".

Addressing a press conference here, AAP's national spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said the legislators -- Ajay Dutt, Sanjeev Jha, Somnath Bharati and Kuldeep -- have been approached by leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with whom they have "friendly relations".

"They have been offered Rs 20 crore each if they join the party and Rs 25 crore if they bring other MLAs along with them," Singh said.

Related stories

BJP Brass Pulls Up Dilip Ghosh Over His Questioning CBI's Impartiality

Telangana BJP MLA Granted Bail Following Controversial Remarks Against Prophet Muhammad, Fresh Protests Erupt

PM Modi Does Not Believe In Distributing 'Revdi' But Empowering People: BJP Chief

"They (BJP leaders) told our MLAs that if they do not accept the offer and join the BJP, they will also have to face false cases, the CBI and the ED like (Delhi Deputy Chief Minister) Manish Sisodia is facing," he added.

Singh accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of making efforts to bring AAP legislators into the BJP-fold "by hook or crook" and topple the Arvind Kejriwal government in Delhi.

The four AAP MLAs who have allegedly been approached by the BJP were also present at the press conference.

-With PTI Input

Tags

National AAP Delhi BJP Party Switching Politics Sanjay Singh (AAP) New Delhi
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

A Divided Muslim Society Faces The BJP’s Challenge

A Divided Muslim Society Faces The BJP’s Challenge

The Amazing Flavours Of Indian Crafted Kombucha

The Amazing Flavours Of Indian Crafted Kombucha