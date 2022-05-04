BJP Meet In Jaipur On May 20-21

The BJP will hold its office-bearers meeting in Jaipur on May 20-21 to deliberate over its strategy for upcoming polls in states and discuss the current political situation, sources said on Wednesday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to address one of the sessions virtually, they added.

BJP president J P Nadda will chair the meet, and all its national office-bearers besides state party chiefs and key organisational leaders will attend the meeting. The BJP's decision to hold the meeting in the Congress-ruled Rajasthan is politically significant as the party has been seeking to corner the state government over a host of issues, including recent incidents of communal violence in several places.

The Congress is also holding its "chintan shivir" in the state next week.The state will go to the polls in the second half of the next year. BJP state units are likely to present a report on their organisational works in the meeting which is also expected to discuss the political situation, especially in states like Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh and Karnataka. While Gujarat and Himachal are set for assembly polls later this year, Karnataka is scheduled for assembly elections in the first half of the next year.

(With PTI inputs)


