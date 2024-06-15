BJP Cannot Function Without RSS’s Support: Ratan Sharda

Sharda who has authored three books on RSS and runs a blog called, ‘Secrets of RSS’ is a lifelong member of Sangh and deeply entrenched in the right-wing ecosystem. Juggling media requests for interviews, and attending calls over his viral Organiser article at his spacious flat in Mumbai, Sharda told Outlook, that the RSS knew not everything was right with the BJP during elections. The BJP’s famed machinery was weakened and its leaders failed to launch corrective measures in time, suffering heavy losses and conceding substantial ground to the opposition. “BJP workers did not have their ears to the ground. They did not use the feedback mechanism to convey to the top leadership that something was going wrong. They let people feel that everything was fine. They got too complacent thinking Modi would make them win, and it didn't work,” he said.