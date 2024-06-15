RSS Junks 'Rumours Of Rift' With BJP; Member Praises Party Day After 'Arrogance' Remark | Who Said What

Amid murmurs of a rift between Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and BJP after recent snide remarks by by the former that are said to be hinting at the latter, RSS is reportedly seeking to quell the "rumours". RSS sources insisted that such claims are just speculation "meant to create confusion".
The RSS sources, cited in a news agency PTI report, also noted that their organisation's three-day annual coordination meeting with its affiliates, including the BJP, is scheduled to be held in Palakkad district of Kerala starting from August 31. Senior BJP leaders, including its president, are expected to attend the meeting, the first such exercise after the recent polls.
Recent remarks by RSS members, including its chief Mohan Bhagwat, have got the rumour mills abuzz over its likely rift with the BJP. While Mohan Bhagwat earlier this week expressed concern over peace eluding Manipur even after one year and criticised the common discourse during the polls while calling for moving on instead of "unnecessary talks", another RSS member on Thursday pointed to "arrogance" of BJP on what and how of the elections after they were over and results were out.
RSS, a Hindutva organisation, is considered the ideological mentor of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
'No Rift', Say RSS Sources
There is no rift between the RSS and the BJP, the RSS sources said, amid the speculation among a section of people, including the opposition leaders, that RSS members' remarks, including Bhagwat's "true sevak is never arrogant", were a message to the BJP leadership following its below-par performance in the polls.
"There was not much difference in his (Bhagwat) speech from what he had given after the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha polls. Any address is bound to make a reference to an event as important as national elections.
"But it was misinterpreted and taken out of context to create confusion. His 'arrogance' remark was never directed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi or any BJP leader," PTI quoted the sources as saying.
What Did Mohan Bhagwat Say
In his speech, Mohan Bhagwat had on Monday expressed concern over peace eluding Manipur even after one year, criticised the common discourse during the polls and called for moving on instead of unnecessary talks on what and how of the elections after they were over and results were out.
Addressing the gathering of RSS leaders and workers in Nagpur, Mohan Bhagwat's big statements came on the same day the new NDA coalition held its first cabinet meeting. During his speech, the RSS chief also said "a true sevak" is one who maintains decorum and does not act out of anger or arrogance.
"A true sevak maintains decorum while working… The one who maintains decorum does his work, but remains unattached. There is no arrogance that I did this. Only such a person has the right to be called a sevak," Bhagwat said.
The opposition leaders had seized on his remarks to take a swipe at the BJP and Modi. Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh had said, "If not the 'one-third' Prime Minister's conscience or the repeated demands of the people of Manipur, perhaps Mr. Bhagwat can prevail upon the former RSS office-bearer to go to Manipur."
RSS Member Takes 'Arrogance' Jibe On BJP, Then Backtracks
After Mohan Bhagwat, another RSS member took a vieled dig at the BJP this week, however, changed his stance in a day. After taking a dig at the BJP with his hard-hitting remarks on the outcome of the Lok sabha polls on Thursday, RSS leader Indresh Kumar on Friday said those who took up Lord Ram's resolve are now in power.
On Thursday Kumar slammed the ruling BJP for "arrogance" and the opposition INDIA bloc for being "anti-Ram". Speaking at the 'Ramrath Ayodhya Yatra Darshan Poojan Samaroh' at Kanota near Jaipur, the RSS national executive member did not mention the rivals by name but suggested that the poll outcome reflected their attitudes. "The party which did the bhakti [of lord Ram] but became arrogant was stopped at 241 but it was made the biggest party," he said, in an apparent reference to Narendra Modi-led BJP which got 240 seats in the Lok Sabha seats.
On Friday, in what is being termed as a likely damage-control move, Kumar gave a statement in praise of the BJP. "Those who opposed Ram are all out of power, while those who took up Ram's resolve are now in power," he said.
"The government, led by Shri Narendra Modiji, has been formed for the third time. There is a widespread belief among the people that under his leadership, the country will progress rapidly, day and night. We hope and wish that this belief flourishes and bears fruit," indiatoday.in quoted him as saying.