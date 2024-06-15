RSS Junks 'Rumours Of Rift' With BJP; Member Praises Party Day After 'Arrogance' Remark | Who Said What

Recent remarks by RSS members, including its chief Mohan Bhagwat, have got the rumour mills abuzz over its likely rift with the BJP. While Mohan Bhagwat earlier this week expressed concern over peace eluding Manipur even after one year and criticised the common discourse during the polls while calling for moving on instead of "unnecessary talks", another RSS member on Thursday pointed to "arrogance" of BJP on what and how of the elections after they were over and results were out.