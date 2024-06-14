National

'Became Arrogant, Stopped At 241': RSS Leader Indresh Kumar's Fresh Dig At BJP

Targeting the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) which failed to cross the majority mark this time, senior RSS Leader Indresh Kumar said, 'Those who did bhakti of Lord Ram gradually became arrogant. That party was declared the biggest party but was stopped at 241 by Lord Ram due to arrogance.'

Amid a brewing tension between the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the BJP once again faced sharp criticism from its ideological mentor as RSS leader Indresh Kumar cited 'arrogance' as the reason behind the ruling party's partially disheartening performance in the recent Lok Sabha elections.

"Those who did bhakti of Lord Ram gradually became arrogant. That party was declared the biggest party but were stopped at 241 by Lord Ram due to arrogance", said the senior RSS leader targting the Bharatiya Janata Party which failed to cross the majority mark this time.

Besides slamming the BJP, Kumar also targeted the opposition INDIA bloc, labelling them as "anti-Ram."

Without taking any name, he said, "And those who had no faith in Ram, they together were stopped at 234. God's justice is true and enjoyable."

'A true sevak maintains dignity': Mohan Bhagwat's dig at BJP

Indresh Kumar's comments came within days since RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat preached the importance of humility in public service.

"A true sevak maintains dignity. He follows the decorum while working. He does not have the arrogance to say 'I did this work'. Only that person can be called a true sevak", said Bhagwat.

Bhagwat also stressed the need for modesty and goodwill towards everyone, citing the principles of non-violence and truth.

