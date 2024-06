National

Deep Dive | Ep 9 | RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Criticizes Narendra Modi's Campaign

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat came down heavily on both the ruling party and the opposition and reminded them of the ‘decorum’ of the electoral battle. Bhagwat's remarks, timed just after Modi's third term oath, highlight concerns over BJP's performance and social division. He emphasized mutual respect for differing opinions, and urgent action to address the ongoing riots in Manipur.