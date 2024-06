National

Voters have given BJP much needed shock- Veteran RSS member Ratan Sharda tells Outlook

Veteran RSS member Ratan Sharda tells Outlook's Shweta Desai that BJP's famed machinery was weakened during the elections and its leaders failed to launch corrective measures in time, suffering heavy loses and conceding substantial ground to the opposition. BJP workers got complacent thinking Modi would make them win, and it didn't work.