Rift In RSS-BJP? Mohan Bhagwat Reminds Them Of ‘Decorum’; Organiser Says BJP Didn’t Listen To ‘Voices On The Streets’

Notably, since Modi came to power, senior BJP leaders like L K Advani and M M Joshi, known to be close to the RSS ranks and files, were side-lined. The party formed a ‘Margdarshak Mandal’ and had confined their roles to advisors. Not only that, in the last few years, as the BJP opened the gates for the leaders of the opposition parties and gave them tickets, there was growing disenchantment among those workers who have been fighting against these turncoats for years. Sharda mentions the case of Ajit Pawar’s accommodation within the Maharashtra government wherein despite having a comfortable majority, the BJP allegedly manifested the split of NCP and gave him a crucial space in the coalition.