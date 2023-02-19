Monday, Feb 20, 2023
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Bihar To Increase Population Of Greater One Horned Rhinos By 3% Annually

Home National

Bihar To Increase Population Of Greater One Horned Rhinos By 3% Annually

The Environment, Forests and Climate Change department of the Bihar government is also preparing to constitute a Rhino Task Force in the state for intensive monitoring and patrolling, he said. Currently, an adult free-ranging male rhino has been in VTR for the last two years.   

One-horned rhinoceros at Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary
Bihar government has decided to increase the population of greater one horned Rhinos PTI Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 19 Feb 2023 8:08 pm

The Bihar government has decided to increase the population of greater one horned Rhinos by three per cent annually in the state. The state government has also decided to increase rhino bearing areas in Valmiki Tiger Reserve (VTR) in West Champaran district by five per cent in the next two years, an official said.

"Decision to increase the population of greater one horned Rhinos by three per cent annually was taken at the 3rd Asian Rhino Range Countries Meeting held at Chitwan (Nepal) from February 3 to 5.

"Five Rhino Range Countries countries - India, Bhutan, Indonesia, Malaysia and Nepal - signed the Chitwan Declaration for Asian Rhinos Conservation (2023) and agreed on managing the population of the greater one horned Rhinos, Javan and Sumatran Rhinos with the intention of achieving at least 3 per cent annual growth rate in their population", P K Gupta, Chief Wildlife Warden of Bihar, told PTI.

Related stories

Leonardo DiCaprio Praises Assam Government For Zero Rhino Poaching

Assam CM Invites DiCaprio To Kaziranga After Latter Praises Govt For Rhino Conservation Efforts

Nascent Company Rhino Motor Starters In Race To Bag Projects With Tech Giants And Government Companies

With an intention to increase the population of greater one horned rhinos in the state also, decisions taken in Chitwan will be implemented in Bihar also, said Gupta, who was also part of the Indian delegation for the summit.

"The VTR has been selected as one of potential sites under the National Rhino Conservation Strategy. For the assessment of security and habitat conditions in VTR and further to suggest measures for reintroduction of rhinos scheme in the reserve, a security and habitat assessment committee was formed in January 2020. The potentially identified areas for the reintroduction scheme in VTR are — Ganauli and Madanpur",  he said.

The Environment, Forests and Climate Change department of the Bihar government is also preparing to constitute a Rhino Task Force in the state for intensive monitoring and patrolling, he said. Currently, an adult free-ranging male rhino has been in VTR for the last two years.   

"Additionally, 14 captive rhinos are there in Patna Zoo as part of conservation breeding programme. This is the biggest breeding programme for Asian one-horned rhino in India. Offspring planned for re-introduction to the wild. Since 2001-2002, movement of approximately 15 rhinos have been reported across the boundary of VTR.     

"Two female rhinos died due to train accidents between 2006 and 2013 on the Bagaha-Chhitauni railway line which passes through the Madanpur forest range and because of this their population could not flourish", said the Bihar Chief Wildlife Warden.

The VTR occupies a core area of 909.86 sq km of the Valmiki Sanctuary located in the West Champaran district of Bihar. The VTR was established as the 18th tiger reserve in 1990 and ranked fourth in the density of the tiger population. The Rivers Gandak and Masan flow through this area.

Tags

National Bihar Increase Population One Horned Rhinos Adult Free-ranging Male Rhino Environment Forests And Climate Change department Rhino Task Force
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

IND Vs AUS, 2nd Test: Border, Hayden Shocked By AUS Batting

IND Vs AUS, 2nd Test: Border, Hayden Shocked By AUS Batting

Doors of Perception: Mumbai Artist Uses iPad To Reveal Dystopic Reality Of 'Normal' Families

Doors of Perception: Mumbai Artist Uses iPad To Reveal Dystopic Reality Of 'Normal' Families