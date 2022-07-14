Thursday, Jul 14, 2022
Bihar: Plaint Against Social Activist For 'Objectionable Remarks' Against Modi, Nitish, Adityanath

A complaint petition has been filed against Jaipur-based social activist Sanjay Garg for posting "objectionable remarks" against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his Uttar Pradesh counterpart Yogi Adityanath on social media.

Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath

Updated: 14 Jul 2022 11:32 am

A complaint petition has been filed against Jaipur-based social activist Sanjay Garg for posting "objectionable remarks" against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, and his Uttar Pradesh counterpart Yogi Adityanath on social media.

The complainant, Vaibhav Mishra, a resident of Muzaffarpur, alleged in his petition on Wednesday that Garg's recent social media posts against the PM, and the two CMs were highly objectionable and that he should be booked under sections of the Indian Penal Code.

The court of Chief Judicial Magistrate Court (CMJ), Muzaffarpur will hear the matter on July 22, Mishra's lawyer Kamlesh Kumar said, adding that details of the social media posts have been mentioned in the complaint.

