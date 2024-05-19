National

Bihar: 2 Missing After Boat Capsizes in Ganga River, Rescue Operation Underway

Two people are missing after a boat capsized in the Ganga River. The incident took place in Bihar's Mahavir Tola village at around 7 AM on Sunday.

ANI on X
Bihar: 2 Missing After Boat Capsizes in Ganga River, Rescue Operation Underway Photo: ANI on X
info_icon

Two people are missing after a boat capsized in the Ganga River. The incident took place in Bihar's Mahavir Tola village at around 7 AM on Sunday.

As per Sunil Kumar Bhagat, "a few farmers were taking their vegetables in a boat, and as they were about to reach the Mahavir Tola ghat, the boat capsized. Except for 2 people, rest of them swam and came to shore". Search and rescue operations are underway to find the two missing persons.

As per Bhagat, the head of the Maner Police Station, around 10 to 12 were onboard the boat. Of all the people, two are missing.

Presently, the SDRF team is present on the spot to find the missing farmers. As per local reports, the missing farmers have reportedly identified as Bijendra Kumar Rai and Ranveer Kumar, both residents of Naga Tola Ward No. 4

More details are awaited...

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Menstruation Festival To Be Celebrated In 11 Countries From May 21
  2. Maharashtra Lok Sabha Election 2024: Clash Of The Chieftains
  3. In The Name Of Ram: How Communal Polarisation Affects Jharkhand Lok Sabha Election
  4. Election-Eve Attacks In South Kashmir, Political Parties Raise Questions About Government's Militant-Free Claims
  5. Hindutva, Congress' Legacy, Or '5 kg Anaaj' - What Will Prevail In Raebareli And Amethi?
Entertainment News
  1. Sumona Chakravarti On Absence From ‘The Great Indian Kapil Sharma Show’: Don’t Have An Answer To It
  2. 'Traveller’ Manisha Koirala, Who's ‘Always On The Move’, Lounges Around In An Airport
  3. For Manoj Bajpayee, The Characters He Plays Are More Important Than Bank Account
  4. Janhvi Kapoor Opens Up On Feeling 'Sexualized' By The Media When She Was 12-13 Years Old
  5. Kamal Haasan Praises MS Dhoni For His Rise From Humble Beginnings, Admires How He Handles Pressure
Sports News
  1. ISL: Chennaiyin FC Extends Midfielder Jiteshwor Singh's Contract
  2. RCB Vs CSK, IPL 2024: From Setback To Redemption, Yash Dayal's Comeback Year After Rinku's Onslaught
  3. SRH Vs PBKS, IPL 2024 Live Updates: Sunrisers Hyderabad Eye Second Spot Against Sam Curran-Less Punjab Kings
  4. Today's Sports News LIVE: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty Win Men's Doubles Title At Thailand Open
  5. Bangladesh Tour Of USA 2024 T20 Series Live Streaming: All You Need To Know About Five-Match Tour - Guide
World News
  1. Ukraine And Russia Exchange Drone Attacks While Russia Continues Its Push In The East
  2. Gunfire Rings Out In Congo's Capital As Men In Military Uniform Clash With Politician's Guards
  3. WATCH | Blue Meteors Shoot Across The Sky In Spain And Portugal, Video Goes Viral
  4. Saudi Arabia's 88-Year-Old King Salman, Suffering From Fever And Joint Pain, Undergoes Medical Exams
  5. US National Security Adviser, Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince, Meet To Discuss 'Semi-Final' Security Deal
Latest Stories
  1. 14 People Given Indian Citizenship As Govt Issues 1st Set Of CAA Certificates
  2. Stand-Up Comedian Karthik Kumar Reacts To Ex-Wife Suchitra’s 'Gay' Claims: I Wouldn't Be Ashamed
  3. 'Double iSmart' Teaser Review: Ram Pothineni-Sanjay Dutt Raise The Stakes In This Sci-Fi Action Comedy
  4. Cannes 2024: 'TMKOC' Fame Deepti Sadhwani Turns Heads In An Orange Gown With 'Record-Breaking Longest Trail'
  5. IPL 2024 Playoffs: How Delhi Capitals Can Still Qualify For Knockouts -Scenarios Explained
  6. 'Panchayat 3' Trailer Review: Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav Get Embroiled In Bigger Problems As Politics And Rivalry Take Over Phulera
  7. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi Terms Congress-Shiv Sena Tie-Up 'Partnership Of Sin'; Comedian Shyam Rangeela's Nomination Cancelled From Varanasi
  8. Sports Highlights May 15, 2025: Neeraj Chopra Wins Gold In Javelin Throw Event In Federation Cup