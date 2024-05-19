Bihar: 2 Missing After Boat Capsizes in Ganga River, Rescue Operation Underway

Two people are missing after a boat capsized in the Ganga River. The incident took place in Bihar's Mahavir Tola village at around 7 AM on Sunday.
As per Sunil Kumar Bhagat, "a few farmers were taking their vegetables in a boat, and as they were about to reach the Mahavir Tola ghat, the boat capsized. Except for 2 people, rest of them swam and came to shore". Search and rescue operations are underway to find the two missing persons.
As per Bhagat, the head of the Maner Police Station, around 10 to 12 were onboard the boat. Of all the people, two are missing.
Presently, the SDRF team is present on the spot to find the missing farmers. As per local reports, the missing farmers have reportedly identified as Bijendra Kumar Rai and Ranveer Kumar, both residents of Naga Tola Ward No. 4
More details are awaited...