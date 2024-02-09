Ex-PMs Narasimha Rao, Charan Singh Conferred Bharat Ratna Posthumously

Former prime minister PV Narasimha Rao and Charan Singh have been honoured with Bharat Ratna posthumously, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Friday.
Renowned agronomist late MS Swaminathan has also been awarded Bharat Ratna, PM Modi announced.
Making the announcement of Bharat Ratna to former prime minister PV Narasimha Rao, PM Modi described the late leader as "distinguished scholar and statesman" who "served India extensively in various capacities."
PV Narasimha Rao was the chief minister of Andhra Pradesh, and a Union Minister as well. "His visionary leadership was instrumental in making India economically advanced, laying a solid foundation for the country's prosperity and growth," PM Modi said.
Advertisement
PM further said that it is an honour for the BJP-led central government to be able to confer former PM Chaudhary Charan Singh with the Bharat Ratna. "This honour is dedicated to his incomparable contribution to the country. He had dedicated his entire life to the rights and welfare of farmers," PM Modi said.
Advertisement
"Be it the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh or the Home Minister of the country and even as an MLA, he [Charan Singh] always gave impetus to nation building. He also stood firm against the Emergency. His dedication to our farmer brothers and sisters and his commitment to democracy during the Emergency is inspiring to the entire nation," PM Modi said.
Advertisement
Dedicating a post to late MS Swaminathan, an agronomist and agricultural scientist who was a global leader of the green revolution, PM Modi said it is a matter of immense joy that the Government of India is conferring the Bharat Ratna to the iconic figure in recognition of his monumental contributions to our nation in agriculture and farmers’ welfare.
He played a pivotal role in helping India achieve self-reliance in agriculture during challenging times and made outstanding efforts towards modernising Indian agriculture, PM Modi said in his post.
Advertisement
"We also recognise his invaluable work as an innovator and mentor and encouraging learning and research among several students. Dr. Swaminathan’s visionary leadership has not only transformed Indian agriculture but also ensured the nation’s food security and prosperity. He was someone I knew closely and l always valued his insights and inputs," PM Modi said.