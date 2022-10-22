Saturday, Oct 22, 2022
Bharat Jodo Yatra To Bring About Change In Atmosphere, Says Rajasthan CM Gehlot

The Congress' 3,570-km long Bharat Jodo Yatra began from Kanyakumari on September 8. With the yatra, the Congress said it wanted to combat the alleged divisive politics of the BJP-led central government.

Updated: 22 Oct 2022 2:47 pm

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday expressed hope that the Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra would bring about a change in atmosphere in the country.

"Rahul Gandhi started the Bharat Jodo Yatra in protest against rising inflation, unemployment, hatred and violence in the country. In many states, the situation is such that criticising the government has become a crime. Seeing the success of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, even the statements of BJP, RSS leaders have started changing," Gehlot said in a tweet in Hindi.

Gehlot further said, "The Supreme Court's directions to the governments of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Delhi for strict action on 'hate speech' are also welcome. Had the BJP governments taken strict action on 'hate speech', the court would not have needed to say so."

The Rajasthan chief minister leader went on to say that the country's mood had changed within a month of the yatra, adding that there would be a change in the atmosphere of violence and tension by the time of its conclusion.

-With PTI Input

