Tuesday, Sep 20, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul Gandhi Kick-starts Day 13, 225 Km Covered So Far

Today, the yatra began with the planting of a Rambutan sapling at St. Michael's College. It was organised by Sasthravedi, the environment wing of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at Bharat Jodo Yatra
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at Bharat Jodo Yatra PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 20 Sep 2022 9:27 am

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday kick-started the 13th day of his Bharat Jodo Yatra from Cherthala here along with thousands of party workers.

The yatra began with the planting of a Rambutan sapling at St. Michael's College. It was organised by Sasthravedi, the environment wing of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee.

The morning leg of the yatra will cover a distance of around 14 km and conclude at Kuthiyathodu here.

According to AICC general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh, the yatra has covered a distance of 255 km in 12 days.

"Today Bharat Yatris will walk 15 kms from Cherthala to Kuthiyathodu in Alappuzha district during the morning session of the padayatra. The campsite tonight is in Kochi district," Ramesh tweeted.

Senior Congress leaders K Muraleedharan, Pawan Khera, Leader of Opposition in Kerala Assembly V D Satheesan and Shanimol Usman, among others, walked with Gandhi in the morning.

Men, women and children were seen waiting along a highway, one side of which was packed with followers and supporters, to catch a glimpse of Gandhi who stopped every now and then to meet people.

The Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra will cover a distance of 3,570 km in 150 days. It started from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu on September 7 and will conclude in Jammu and Kashmir.

Related stories

Congress Accuses BJP Of Resorting To Falsehood, Says Party Rattled By Response To ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’

Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul Gandhi Begins Day 12 By Interacting With Fisherfolk In Alappuzha

Bharat Jodo Yatra Enters DAY 11, Morning Session To End At Ottappana

The yatra, which entered Kerala on the evening of September 10, will go through the state covering 450 km, touching seven districts over a period of 19 days before entering Karnataka on October 1. 

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

National Bharat Jodo Yatra Rahul Gandhi ' Congress Party Kerala Jairam Ramesh All India Congress Committee (AICC)
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

‘Dahan’ On Disney+ Hotstar Review: Brilliant Writing Of Tisca Chopra’s Supernatural Thriller Keeps You On Tenterhooks

‘Dahan’ On Disney+ Hotstar Review: Brilliant Writing Of Tisca Chopra’s Supernatural Thriller Keeps You On Tenterhooks

8-Foot-Long Python Swallows Goat In Jharkhand’s Tiger Reserve, Rescued

8-Foot-Long Python Swallows Goat In Jharkhand’s Tiger Reserve, Rescued