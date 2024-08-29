'Bharat Dojo Yatra Coming Soon': Rahul Gandhi Shares Video Of Martial Arts Session

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday shared a video of him taking martial arts sessions, which he said were held during his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. With this, he also said that a "Bharat Dojo Yatra" is coming soon.
A Dojo broadly refers to a training hall or school for martial arts.
With the video of these sessions, Rahul said, "During the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, as we journeyed across thousands of kilometers, we had a daily routine of practicing jiu-jitsu every evening at our campus. What began as a simple way to stay fit quickly evolved into a community activity, bringing together fellow yatris and young martial arts students from the towns where we stayed."
Notably, the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha undertook over a two-month long Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra from Manipur to Mumbai this year which came as a second version of his first such journey -- Bharat Jodo Yatra -- which was undertaken between September 2022 and January 2023.
In the eight-minute long video, Rahul Gandhi can be seen holding martial art sessions and practicing techniques along with children.
The Congress MP is seen telling the children that he is a black belt in Aikido and blue belt in Jiu-Jitsu. He also teaches them several techniques that he has knowledge of and practices the "gentle art".
Further in his X post, Rahul wrote, "Our goal was to introduce these young minds to the beauty of the ‘Gentle Art’—a harmonious blend of meditation, jiu-jitsu, Aikido, and non-violent conflict resolution techniques. We aimed to instill in them the value of transforming violence into gentleness, giving them the tools to build a more compassionate and safer society."
Rahul that he wanted to share this experience with everyone on this National Sports Day, with a hope to "inspire some of you to take up the practice of the 'Gentle Art'.
"PS: Bharat Dojo Yatra is coming soon," Rahul said while concluding his post.