National

'Bharat Dojo Yatra Coming Soon': Rahul Gandhi Shares Video Of Martial Arts Session

In the video, Rahul Gandhi can be seen holding martial art sessions and practicing techniques along with children.

Rahul said that these sessions were held during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra |
Rahul said that these sessions were held during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra | Photo: X/@RahulGandhi
info_icon

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday shared a video of him taking martial arts sessions, which he said were held during his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. With this, he also said that a "Bharat Dojo Yatra" is coming soon.

A Dojo broadly refers to a training hall or school for martial arts.

With the video of these sessions, Rahul said, "During the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, as we journeyed across thousands of kilometers, we had a daily routine of practicing jiu-jitsu every evening at our campus. What began as a simple way to stay fit quickly evolved into a community activity, bringing together fellow yatris and young martial arts students from the towns where we stayed."

Notably, the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha undertook over a two-month long Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra from Manipur to Mumbai this year which came as a second version of his first such journey -- Bharat Jodo Yatra -- which was undertaken between September 2022 and January 2023.

In the eight-minute long video, Rahul Gandhi can be seen holding martial art sessions and practicing techniques along with children.

The Congress MP is seen telling the children that he is a black belt in Aikido and blue belt in Jiu-Jitsu. He also teaches them several techniques that he has knowledge of and practices the "gentle art".

Further in his X post, Rahul wrote, "Our goal was to introduce these young minds to the beauty of the ‘Gentle Art’—a harmonious blend of meditation, jiu-jitsu, Aikido, and non-violent conflict resolution techniques. We aimed to instill in them the value of transforming violence into gentleness, giving them the tools to build a more compassionate and safer society."

Rahul that he wanted to share this experience with everyone on this National Sports Day, with a hope to "inspire some of you to take up the practice of the 'Gentle Art'.

"PS: Bharat Dojo Yatra is coming soon," Rahul said while concluding his post.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. England Vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test, Day 1 Live Score: SL Look To Keep Series Alive At Lord's
  2. Jacob Oram: Former All-Rounder Appointed New Zealand Bowling Coach Ahead Of India Series
  3. Radha Yadav Rescued By NDRF Amid Gujarat Rains, India Cricketer Shares Harrowing Experience
  4. West Indies' Shannon Gabriel Announces Retirement From International Cricket
  5. Karun Nair Not Looking Far Into Future, Focuses On Career Relaunch After Struggles
Football News
  1. Lionel Messi Ankle Injury Update: The Copa America Star Is Back, Training With Inter Miami
  2. UEFA Champions League: Arch-Rivals Dinamo Zagreb, Red Star Belgrade Secure Spots - Check Seedings
  3. Juan Izquierdo: Fans Pay Respect To Uruguayan Defender - In Pics
  4. Newcastle Vs Nottingham, EFL Cup: The Magpies Advance With Shootout Win - Check Third Round Draw
  5. EFL Cup: AFC Wimbledon Rewarded With Newcastle Tie After Stunning Ipswich
Tennis News
  1. US Open, Day 3 Men's Singles Wrap: Zverev Comes Through Against Muller; Rublev Fights Back To Reach Third Round - In Pics
  2. US Open: Defending Champion Gauff Tees Up Svitolina Tie In Round Three
  3. US Open, Day 3 Women's Singles Wrap: Gauff, Svitolina, Azarenka Seal Third Round Spots - In Pics
  4. US Open 2024: Novak Djokovic Grinds Through As Laslo Djere Retires Injured
  5. US Open 2024: It's Frances Tiafoe Vs Ben Shelton In 3rd Round, Wimbledon Champion Barbora Krejcikova Bows Out
Hockey News
  1. Pakistan Hockey Players Banned For Life For Seeking Asylum In European Country
  2. National Sports Day 2024: Interesting Facts About India's Hockey Wizard Major Dhyan Chand
  3. Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know
  4. Sreejesh's Era Ends, Pathak Takes Over As India's Goalkeeper - Check Out Asian Champions Trophy Squad
  5. Will Manpreet Singh Play In LA 2028 Olympics? Indian Hockey Midfielder Hopes So, 'If Fitness Permits'

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Weather Today LIVE: Over 26 Dead In Gujarat Floods, Portion Of Bridge Washed Away In Jamnagar
  2. 'White Tee In Parliament, Calculated Moves': Smriti Irani Talks Of Rahul Gandhi's 'Changed Politics'
  3. BSF Lodges Protest Over Display Of Kashmiri Separatist Geelani's Photo On Pak Side At Attari-Wagah Border
  4. Delhi: DTC Bus Goes Up In Flames At Jagatpuri, All Passengers Rescued
  5. Day After 'FIR' Remark, Mamata Says Wasn't Threatening Doctors Protesting Over Kolkata Rape Case
Entertainment News
  1. #MeToo Storm In Mollywood: From Ranjith To Siddique, Prominent Figures Accused Of Sexual Harassment So Far
  2. Ritabhari Chakraborty Reveals Sexual Abuse Exists In Bengali Film Industry, Urges Mamata Banerjee For Probe Similar To Hema Committee
  3. It Ends With A Miss: How Lily Bloom’s Story Loses Impact On Screen
  4. 'Angry Young Men' Review: A Meek, Bland Ode To Bollywood’s Edgiest Screenwriters
  5. Political Undercurrents In Bangladesh's New Wave Of Cinema
US News
  1. How Barack Obama's Tan Suit Became Most Controversial Outfit In Presidential History
  2. Fans Worried After Ludacris Drinks Glacial Water—Is It Safe?
  3. Food Labels You Must Know Before Buying Any Product
  4. All Major Food Recalls You Need To Know About Right Now
  5. Where Are The Atlantic Hurricanes? Experts Puzzled By Lack Of Storms
World News
  1. ISIS Terror Attack At Taylor Swift Vienna Concerts Thwarted With Help Of CIA Intel: Report
  2. How Barack Obama's Tan Suit Became Most Controversial Outfit In Presidential History
  3. Earthquake Of Magnitude 5.7 Hits Afghanistan, Tremors Felt In Parts Of India
  4. Fans Worried After Ludacris Drinks Glacial Water—Is It Safe?
  5. Key Aide Of Hardeep Singh Nijjar Warned Of 'Threat To Life' By Canadian Police, Claims Panun
Latest Stories
  1. Weather Today LIVE: Over 26 Dead In Gujarat Floods, Portion Of Bridge Washed Away In Jamnagar
  2. Telegram Accused Of Aiding Child Sex Abuse & Drug Trafficking; CEO Pavel Durov Barred From Leaving France
  3. Paris Paralympics: Indians In Action Today, August 29 - Schedule, Events, IST Timings, Live Streaming Details
  4. 15-Year-Old Girl Raped By Mother's Friend In Faridabad; Both Arrested
  5. Passport Seva Online Portal passportindia.gov.in Down Till Sept 2
  6. Taurus September 2024 Horoscope: Check Monthly Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  7. Aries September 2024 Horoscope: Check Astrological Prediction For The Month
  8. Horoscope For August 29, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign