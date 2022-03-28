Bhagwant Mann Slams Amit Shah’s Announcement Of Central Service Rules For Chandigarh Employees

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday slammed Union Home Minister Amit Shah's announcement to apply the central service rules to the employees of the union territory of Chandigarh, claiming that it went against the Punjab Reorganisation Act.

"Central Govt has been stepwise imposing officers and personnel from other states and services in the Chandigarh administration. This goes against the letter and spirit of Punjab Reorganisation Act 1966. Punjab will fight strongly for its rightful claim over Chandigarh…," Mann said in a tweet.

After Shah's announcement here on Sunday, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had taken a dig at the BJP, saying it is scared of the AAP's "rising footprint".

Taking to Twitter soon after the home minister's statement, Sisodia said Shah did not take away Chandigarh's powers when the Congress was ruling Punjab, but he did so soon after the AAP formed its government.

The union territory employees are currently working under the Punjab service rules. According to Shah, the move will benefit them in a "big way", their retirement age will increase from 58 to 60 years, and women employees will get childcare leave of two years instead of the current one year.

However, his announcement had evoked a sharp reaction from some rivals of the BJP, with many leaders saying this was "another big blow to the rights of Punjab"after changes in the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) rules.

Senior Shiromani Akali Dal leader Daljit Singh Cheema had on Saturday tweeted, "MOH's (Ministry of Home Affairs) decision to impose central government rules on employees of Chandigarh is in violation of the spirit of the Punjab Reorg (Reorganisation) Act and must be reconsidered."

Congress leaders, including Sukhpal Singh Khaira and Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, too condemned the decision.

The change in appointment rules for top officers to the BBMB had raked up a storm with many political parties in Punjab and Haryana criticising the Centre.

The BBMB, which is a statutory body under the Punjab Reorganisation Act, 1966, and manages the water resources of Sutlej and Beas, has a whole-time chairman and two members for irrigation and power.

Political leaders have claimed that according to the BBMB Rules, 1974, the member (power) in BBMB must be from Punjab and the member (irrigation) from Haryana, but the requirement has been removed in the amended rules.(With PTI inputs)