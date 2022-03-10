Thursday, Mar 10, 2022
Bhagwant Mann Announces Oath Taking Ceremony At Bhagat Singh’s Village

Punjab Polls Result: AAP’s CM candidate Bhagwant Mann said the oath-taking ceremony of the new Punjab cabinet will be held at Khatkarkalan in Nawanshahr district—the ancestral village of legendary freedom fighter Bhagat Singh.

AAP's Punjab CM candidate Bhagwant Mann with party's supremo Arvind Kejriwal. Twitter

Updated: 10 Mar 2022 2:43 pm

Aam Aadmi Party chief ministerial candidate Bhagwant Mann on Thursday said the oath-taking ceremony of the new Punjab cabinet will be held at Khatkarkalan in Nawanshahr district, the ancestral village of legendary freedom fighter Bhagat Singh.

 "The oath-taking ceremony will not be held at Raj Bhawan, but at Khatkarkalan. The date will be announced later," Mann said addressing party workers and supporters at Dhuri after the AAP appeared set for a clean sweep in Punjab having taken lead in 91 of the 117 assembly seats after initial rounds of counting of votes.

He also said that no government office will carry photograph of the chief minister. Instead, photos of Bhagat Singh and Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar will be put on walls in government offices.

Appealing to people to work unitedly, he said those who did not vote for the AAP need not worry as the government will work for all sections of the society.

The thrust areas for his government would be improving the condition of schools, health infrastructure, bringing back industry, making agriculture profitable, and improving sports infrastructure.

He said sports tracks and stadiums will be set up in all villages. (With PTI inputs)
 

