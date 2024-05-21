National

Bengaluru: Woman Dies After Zipline Cable Snaps At Resort

The deceased woman had gone to a resort at Bettahalli in Bengaluru outskirts with 17 of her colleagues on Sunday.

Woman dies after zipline snaps at a resort in Bengaluru.(Representational image) | Photo: PTI
A woman has died after a zipline cable snapped at a resort in Karnataka’s Bengaluru. The deceased has been identified as 35-year-old nurse Ranjini N from Attibele, who was holidaying with her colleagues at a resort located on the outskirts of Bengaluru.

The deceased Ranjini is survived her by husband and two young children.

The incident has sparked concern about safety measures at the private resort. Reportedly, one of the deceased woman’s colleagues has lodged a police complaint alleging that the resort neither followed safety measures nor gave helmets.

It is said that the deceased woman had gone to a resort at Bettahalli in Ramanagara district with 17 of her colleagues on Sunday.

The incident is said to have taken place in the morning around 11:00 when the deceased womani fell 30 feet from the zipline after the 100 metre-long inclined cable snapped halfway across.

In the incident another woman named Prathima has also been left injured.

The deceased was taken to the local hospital, however doctors declared her brought dead.

The police has registered a case in the incident.

The deceased woman’s colleagues in their complaint filed with the police have alleged that the resort followed no safety measures and the staff hadn’t provided Ranjini with a helmet. They have also alleged that there was no first-aid available at the resort.

Reportedly, the police has arrested the resort manager in the case.

A source well placed in the Ramanagara police said Putta Madu, the resort manager, was arrested after the incident.

