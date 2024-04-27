National

Bengaluru Votes: Lok Sabha Elections 2024 in Karnataka

Citizens of Bengaluru turn up early in the morning to cast their vote on April 26. In the second phase of elections, 14 seats of Karnataka will be heading for voting. In the 2019 lok sabha elections, Bengaluru recorded an abysmally low voting percentage. This time the Election Commission has made use of innovative voter awareness campaigns including allowing restaurants to offer free food and beverages to those who turn up with inked fingers.

