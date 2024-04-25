National

Three Persons Run Over By Train In Bengaluru

According to the police, the three persons who were on the track got run over by the Kannur Express, resulting in their instantaneous death.

Three people were killed when they were run over by a train near Byappanahalli railway station, police said on Thursday.

Two of them have been identified as Shashi Kumar and Lokesh from Chittoor in Andhra Pradesh, but the identity of the third victim could not be ascertained immediately, police said.

Lokesh was a cab driver and Shashi Kumar had recently come to the city in search of a livelihood.

