Bengaluru Weather Today: Breezy Afternoon with Scattered Thundershowers

Bengaluru weather: Pleasant breezy conditions with temperatures between 20°C and 28°C, partly cloudy skies, 74% humidity, and a high UV index of 8.

Bengaluru Weather
Photo: PTI
Summary
  • Bengaluru records pleasant 20-28°C with breezy, partly cloudy conditions

  • Afternoon thundershowers expected 3-6 PM with 39-56% rain probability

  • Air quality remains Moderate (AQI 52-67) with minimal health risks

  • Continued unsettled weather through September 28, with daily thunderstorm chances

Current Weather Conditions

Bengaluru weather today shows pleasant breezy conditions with temperatures at 25°C as of 1:30 PM on Wednesday, September 24, 2025. Bengaluru temperature today ranges from 20°C to 28°C, with partly cloudy to overcast skies. Current humidity levels stand at 74% with wind speeds of 24 km/h from the west-northwest direction.

Weather in Bengaluru today features breezy conditions with clouds giving way to some sun during the afternoon hours. Atmospheric pressure remains stable at 1008-1012 mb with 88% cloud coverage and 10 km visibility. The UV index is recorded at 8, classified as very high, requiring sun protection during clear intervals.

IMD Weather Forecast and Afternoon Updates

IMD weather forecast for Bengaluru predicts light to moderate rain with thundershowers continuing through the afternoon and evening hours. Current hourly forecasts show passing showers expected between 3:00 and 6:00 PM with 39-56% rain probability and rainfall amounts up to 0.02 inches.

Bengaluru weather alert warns of thunderstorms with gusty winds reaching 30-40 kmph at isolated places across South Interior Karnataka districts, including Bengaluru Urban and Rural. The weather department forecasts a couple of afternoon showers and thunderstorms this evening, followed by mostly cloudy conditions overnight.

Air Quality Status

Bengaluru AQI today maintains Moderate levels at 52-67, showing acceptable air quality conditions. PM2.5 concentrations measure 15-18 µg/m³ while PM10 levels stand at 51-52 µg/m³. The Central Pollution Control Board reports Bengaluru's AQI at 55 with NO2 and PM10 as prominent pollutants.

Current pollutant readings include Carbon monoxide at 315-376 ppb, Sulfur dioxide at 2-4 ppb, and Nitrogen dioxide at 9-12 ppb. These levels indicate minimal health risks for most residents, though sensitive groups should remain cautious during outdoor activities.

Weekly Weather Outlook

Bengaluru weather forecast for the coming days shows continued unsettled conditions:

  • September 25: Afternoon thunderstorms in spots with temperatures 27°C/20°C and partly to mostly cloudy skies

  • September 26: Breezy with a stray afternoon thunderstorm and highs around 27°C with partly cloudy conditions

  • September 27: Breezy with a stray morning thunderstorm followed by thickening clouds and 25°C maximum

  • September 28: Morning thunderstorms turning cloudy with 26°C/20°C temperature range

Karnataka Weather Update

Karnataka weather today shows widespread rainfall activity with light to moderate rain forecast at many places across all three regions. Coastal Karnataka districts, including Udupi and Uttara Kannada, are experiencing heavy rain at one or two places.

North Interior Karnataka and South Interior Karnataka regions continue to receive light to moderate rain with thundershowers and gusty winds. The IMD bulletin indicates favorable monsoon conditions with scattered to widespread rainfall expected through September 27-28.

Bangalore weather update suggests residents should carry umbrellas during afternoon hours as passing showers and thunderstorms are likely between 3:00 and 8:00 PM today. The breezy conditions with 14 mph winds provide natural cooling despite the warm afternoon temperatures.

