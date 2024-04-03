Bengaluru CEO Chargesheet: Child Died Of Shock, Asphyxia; Smothered With Cloth Or Pillow | Chilling Details

The chargesheet filed by Goa Police against the Mindful AI Lab CEO Suchana Seth on Wednesday revealed several bonechilling details of the brutal murder of her four-year-old son. 39-year-old Suchana Seth currently is facing charges of murdering her son in a Goa hotel room over a bitter custody battle with her husband.
Back in January, the AI startup CEO was apprehended from Chitradurga in Karnataka while she was traveling with her son's body concealed in a bag.
Goa Police submits chargesheet
Goa's Calangute police on Wednesday presented an elaborate 642-page chargesheet against Seth in the Goa Children's Court highlighting the details of how she allegedly murdered her son and then tried to escape.
As per the post-mortem report, the four-year-old child was smothered to death either with a piece of cloth or a pillow, the chargesheet read. According to officials, the child died of shock and respiratory asphyxia resulting from strangling.
About the case
Suchana Seth, the CEO of Bengaluru-based startup Mindful AI Lab, and her four-year-old son had checked into a service apartment in Candolim on January 6, as she did not want the child to meet his father. As per reports, Seth was involved in a complicated custody battle with her husband Venkat Raman.
In a message on January 6, she told her estranged husband that he could meet the child the next day. But nobody was home in Bengaluru when he came over.
As per reports, the hotel staff grew suspicious when Seth, laden with an unusually heavy bag, checked out without her son. Her son's absence raised immediate alarms. Upon entering her room, bloodstains were found along with a handwritten note and immediately alerted the cops.
Th note, confirmed by handwriting experts, described Seth's feud with her husband and the mental exhaustion due to the ongoing court proceedings. The note was written on tissue paper using an eyeliner.