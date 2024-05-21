Bengaluru Airport Retracts New Entry Fee Policy For Private, Commercial Vehicles

The authorities at the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru retracted the new fee structure that they had earlier mandated for private and commercial vehicles for accessing the premises after receiving public backlash.
The new fee structure was notified only hours before it got revoked by the authorities as they demanded a charge of Rs 150 for up to seven minutes of keeping the vehicle in the airport premises.
This new fee structure was applied to both private cars and cab aggreegators like Ola and Uber.
The notification also mentioned that if the cars exceeded the given seven-minute window, they would have to pay double the amount which is Rs 300.
As per a report by India Today, both the terminals of the Bengaluru airport would charge the vehicles under the new fee structure.