Bengal Logs 198 New Covid Cases

Kolkata, Jun 16 (PTI) West Bengal on Thursday registered 198 new Covid-19 cases, 32 less than the previous day’s count, taking the tally to 20,20,972, the health department said.



The positivity rate, which was 2.95 per cent on Wednesday, improved a bit to 2.26 per cent, it said in a bulletin.



The toll remained unchanged at 21,207 as there were no fresh deaths due to Covid-19.



The state now has 1,174 active cases.



The bulletin said 61 patients recovered from the disease during the day, taking the total number of cured people to 19,98,591.



West Bengal tested 8,749 samples for coronavirus on Thursday.