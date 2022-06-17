Friday, Jun 17, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Bengal Logs 198 New Covid Cases

Following the surge of Covid cases in West Bengal, 198 new cases have been reported.

Bengal Logs 198 New Covid Cases
AP Photo/Andy Wong

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 17 Jun 2022 6:15 pm

Kolkata, Jun 16 (PTI) West Bengal on Thursday registered 198 new Covid-19 cases, 32 less than the previous day’s count, taking the tally to 20,20,972, the health department said.


The positivity rate, which was 2.95 per cent on Wednesday, improved a bit to 2.26 per cent, it said in a bulletin.


The toll remained unchanged at 21,207 as there were no fresh deaths due to Covid-19. 


The state now has 1,174 active cases.


The bulletin said 61 patients recovered from the disease during the day, taking the total number of cured people to 19,98,591.


West Bengal tested 8,749 samples for coronavirus on Thursday. 

Tags

National COVID-19 Death Tolls Masks Negligence Positivity Rate Government West Bengal Disease
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

NMC Considers Relief For Indian Medical Students From Ukraine, China

NMC Considers Relief For Indian Medical Students From Ukraine, China

Did MeToo Create A Safer Workplace For Women In India?

Did MeToo Create A Safer Workplace For Women In India?