Bengal Governor Summons Chief Secy Again To Seek Details Of Adhikari’s Netai Visit

Dhankhar also sought to know under whose directions the chief secretary sent messages informing about his inability to respond to his call in the past.

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar - Sandipan Chatterjee/Outlook

Updated: 29 Jan 2022 3:24 pm

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar has yet again summoned Chief Secretary (CS) H K Dwivedi to Raj Bhavan on January 31 to get a briefing on an incident in Jhargram district involving Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Suvendu Adhikari. Adhikari, in a letter to Dhankhar, had said he was prevented from visiting Netai in Jhargram, where he sought to pay respect to those killed in firing some 11 years ago.

Earlier, too, the governor had summoned Dwivedi to seek details of the incident, but the chief secretary did not turn up for the meeting. In a statement on Friday, which was later shared on Twitter by the governor, Dhankar said, "Evasive and diversionary response rendered by the CS on January 25 as regards the significant issue of stopping the LoP Suvendu Adhikari near Netai on January seven in spite of categorical and firm judicial directives, is worrisome and concerning."

Dhankhar also sought to know under whose directions the chief secretary sent messages informing about his inability to respond to his call in the past. He warned that the top official was being provided the last opportunity to give a comprehensive response regarding any case... "failing which will be presumed that the CS is working in complete disregard of the lawful directives of the governor's office and his actions are deliberate and intentional violation of the All India Service (Conduct) Rules, 1968, as a result of which serious consequences will follow in due course".

"The chief secretary is also to render full explanation of his acts of omission in this case all through," Dhankhar said. He alleged that despite this warning, the response of Dwivedi was dilatory, diversionary and certainly derogatory to his office.

With PTI Inputs

