Bangladeshi Smuggler Killed In BSF Retaliatory

In a midnight clash along the India-Bangladesh border in Malda district, BSF personnel fire in self-defense after smugglers assault a jawan with sharp weapons, killing one intruder and recovering bidi leaves amid rising cross-border aggression flagged to BGB.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Pritha Vashishth
Updated on:
Updated on:
BSF Jawans
BSF Jawans
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Bangladeshi smuggler Abdullah killed after group attacks BSF jawan with sharp weapons near Chandnichak outpost in Malda; jawan injured but stable.

  • Smugglers ignore warnings, encircle personnel; retaliatory INSAS shot hits intruder in abdomen; six bidi leaf bundles, weapons recovered.

  • Officials flag repeated assaults at multiple outposts; FIR filed, body handed to police amid calls for joint action against rising smuggling.

A Bangladeshi smuggler was killed and a Border Security Force (BSF) jawan injured in a violent confrontation near the Chandnichak Border Outpost in West Bengal's Malda district during the intervening night of August 11-12, 2025, when a group of armed intruders attacked the patrolling team while attempting to smuggle contraband. The deceased, identified as Abdullah from Rishipara village in Bangladesh's Chapainawabganj district, had crossed the border to transport bidi leaves, but the situation escalated when the smugglers ignored warnings and launched an assault with sharp weapons, forcing the BSF to retaliate.

According to BSF officials, the jawan spotted 5-6 suspicious figures using passive night vision binoculars around midnight and challenged them, but the group encircled and attacked one personnel, inflicting serious injuries. In self-defense, another jawan fired from his INSAS rifle, striking Abdullah in the lower abdomen; he collapsed on the spot and was rushed to a government hospital in Malda, where he succumbed to his injuries. The remaining smugglers fled back across the border, abandoning six bundles of bidi leaves and sharp-edged weapons recovered during a subsequent search.

The injured BSF jawan received first aid at the site and was treated at the same hospital, where his condition is stable. An FIR has been lodged at the local police station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for smuggling and assault, with the body and seized items handed over to authorities.

Related Content
Related Content
Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs South Africa LIVE Score, 1st ODI: Harshit Rana Picks Two In An Over; SA 8/2 (2 Overs), IND 349

  2. IND Vs SA: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Break Sachin Tendulkar And Rahul Dravid’s Record – Check Details

  3. Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka, Final Tri Nation T20I Series 2025: PAK Thump SL By 6 Wickets To Clinch Trophy

  4. Bangladesh Vs Ireland, 2nd T20I: Litton Das' Stylish 57 Steers BAN To 4-Wicket Over IRE

  5. Faf Du Plessis Withdraws From IPL 2026 Auction, Chooses PSL Challenge - Read Statement

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

  2. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

  3. Davis Cup 2025: Spain Sink Germany To Reach First Final Since 2019, Sets Up Titular Clash Against Italy

  4. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini, Flavio Cobolli Send Italy To Third Straight Final

  5. Roger Federer In International Tennis Hall Of Fame: Legend Elected In 1st Year Of Eligibility

Badminton News

  1. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Jason Gunawan Highlights, Syed Modi International 2025 Final: Indian Ace's Title Drought Continues

  2. Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand Successfully Defend Syed Modi Doubles Title

  3. Syed Modi International 2025: Srikanth Cruises, Treesa–Gayatri Battle Through To Title Clash

  4. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Mithun Manjunath Highlights, Syed Modi International: Senior Pro Wins In Three Games, Enters Final

  5. Unnati Hooda Vs Neslihan Arın Highlights, Syed Modi International SF: Arın Stuns Top Seed Hooda To Reach Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Chennai Weather Update: City Braces for Heavy Rain as Cyclone Ditwah Nears Tamil Nadu Coast

  2. Dravida: One Hundred Years Of Solitude

  3. Eight Q&As, One Narrative: The Curious Timing Of The Hasina Media Blitz In India

  4. Opposition Walks Out Over Odisha Govt’s Ration Card Cancellations

  5. Why Uttarakhand Outpaced Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh: A Tale of Progress, Resources, Missed Opportunities

Entertainment News

  1. Gustaakh Ishq Review | An Itr-Drenched Ode To A Bygone Era

  2. Tere Ishk Mein Review | A Perplexing Resurrection Of The Aimless One-Sided Loverboy Sans Redemption

  3. Tamasha At 10 | The Curious Magic Of The Eternal Story About Storytelling

  4. Veteran Actor Dharmendra Passes Away At 89, Confirms Karan Johar With A Heartfelt Tribute

  5. Remembering Dharmendra: The ‘Greek God’ Of Hindi Cinema

US News

  1. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  2. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  3. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  4. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

  5. US Military Deploys Massive Naval Force Near Venezuelan Coast, Escalating Tensions

World News

  1. India Sends 21 Tonnes of Relief, 80 NDRF Personnel To Sri Lanka After Cyclone Ditwah

  2. Peru Declares State of Emergency as Migrants Flee Chile Ahead Of Kast Run-Off

  3. Hong Kong Fire Tragedy: Death Toll Rises To 128 As Search For Missing Continues

  4. Modi, Meloni Unveil India–Italy Initiative to Counter Terror Financing at G20 Meet

  5. Direct Flights Between Pakistan And Bangladesh To Resume Next Month

Latest Stories

  1. Why Uttarakhand Outpaced Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh: A Tale of Progress, Resources, Missed Opportunities

  2. Delhi Court Pushes ED National Herald Chargesheet Order To 16 December

  3. Southeast Asia Flood: Death Toll Surges To 174 In Indonesia; Sumatra

  4. India Vs Canada Highlights, Sultan Azlan Shah Cup: Jugraj Shines As IND Hammer CAN 14-3 To Book Final Spot

  5. Weekly Horoscope for November 30 - December 6, 2025: Major Progress Ahead for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Scorpio & Pisces

  6. Daily Horoscope For November 29, 2025: Big Changes Ahead For Cancer, Scorpio, And Pisces

  7. Harvesting Death: How Olive Groves Became A Battlefield In Palestine

  8. Trump 'Terminates' 90% Of Biden's Executive Orders, Threatens Prosecution