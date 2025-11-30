Bangladeshi Smuggler Killed In BSF Retaliatory

Bangladeshi smuggler Abdullah killed after group attacks BSF jawan with sharp weapons near Chandnichak outpost in Malda; jawan injured but stable.
Smugglers ignore warnings, encircle personnel; retaliatory INSAS shot hits intruder in abdomen; six bidi leaf bundles, weapons recovered.
Officials flag repeated assaults at multiple outposts; FIR filed, body handed to police amid calls for joint action against rising smuggling.
A Bangladeshi smuggler was killed and a Border Security Force (BSF) jawan injured in a violent confrontation near the Chandnichak Border Outpost in West Bengal's Malda district during the intervening night of August 11-12, 2025, when a group of armed intruders attacked the patrolling team while attempting to smuggle contraband. The deceased, identified as Abdullah from Rishipara village in Bangladesh's Chapainawabganj district, had crossed the border to transport bidi leaves, but the situation escalated when the smugglers ignored warnings and launched an assault with sharp weapons, forcing the BSF to retaliate.
According to BSF officials, the jawan spotted 5-6 suspicious figures using passive night vision binoculars around midnight and challenged them, but the group encircled and attacked one personnel, inflicting serious injuries. In self-defense, another jawan fired from his INSAS rifle, striking Abdullah in the lower abdomen; he collapsed on the spot and was rushed to a government hospital in Malda, where he succumbed to his injuries. The remaining smugglers fled back across the border, abandoning six bundles of bidi leaves and sharp-edged weapons recovered during a subsequent search.
The injured BSF jawan received first aid at the site and was treated at the same hospital, where his condition is stable. An FIR has been lodged at the local police station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for smuggling and assault, with the body and seized items handed over to authorities.