Bangladeshi Smuggler Killed In BSF Retaliatory

According to BSF officials, the jawan spotted 5-6 suspicious figures using passive night vision binoculars around midnight and challenged them, but the group encircled and attacked one personnel, inflicting serious injuries. In self-defense, another jawan fired from his INSAS rifle, striking Abdullah in the lower abdomen; he collapsed on the spot and was rushed to a government hospital in Malda, where he succumbed to his injuries. The remaining smugglers fled back across the border, abandoning six bundles of bidi leaves and sharp-edged weapons recovered during a subsequent search.