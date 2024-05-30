National

Bangladeshi MP Murder: Flesh, Hair Found From Septic Tank Of Kolkata Flat

An arrested person, who police claimed is a butcher by profession, allegedly chopped the body of the Awami League lawmaker into 80 pieces and mixed them with turmeric before disposing them off at different locations including a canal around New Town.

PTI
Accused in the Bangladeshi MP murder case Photo: PTI
info_icon

The West Bengal CID is planning to visit neighbouring Nepal in search of a person who allegedly helped the prime suspect in the murder of Bangladeshi MP Anwarul Azim Anar engage a butcher, an officer said on Tuesday.

The officer claimed that the prime suspect, Anar’s childhood friend and business partner, now a US citizen, was in Kolkata when the MP was killed in a flat in New Town near here.

After the murder, the friend, identified as Akhtaruzzaman, fled to Nepal and then to the USA via Dubai, he said.

ALSO READ | Bangladesh MP Murder Row: 'Skinned', 'Minced' Body Parts Carried In Suitcase? - CCTV Footage Emerges

An arrested person, who police claimed is a butcher by profession, allegedly chopped the body of the Awami League lawmaker into 80 pieces and mixed them with turmeric before disposing them off at different locations including a canal around New Town.

The butcher is a Bangladesh national who entered India illegally.

Investigators suspect that one person named Siyam, who had helped Anar’s friend get the butcher employed to chop the body, also fled to Nepal and has been hiding there, the officer said.

"We are mulling the option of visiting Nepal where Siyam may be hiding. He is an important part of the investigation. The arrested butcher has admitted that it was Siyam who had helped him enter India using fake documents and then stay in the New Town flat," the CID officer told PTI.

'Flesh, Hair Recovered From Kolkata Flat'

Investigators of the state CID on Tuesday claimed to have recovered a few pieces of flesh and strands of hair from the septic tank of the New Town flat, where Anar was suspected to have been murdered. They also collected blood specimen from that flat.

The investigators are planning to conduct DNA tests on those specimens and match the results with one of the family members of Anar to confirm the identity of the deceased, he said.

As a part of it, the daughter of the Awami League MP is likely to come to the city, the CID officer said.

The Disaster Management Team of the Kolkata Police on Wednesday resumed search in the Bagjola canal adjacent to an amusement park near Rajarhat to locate the MP’s body parts as well as the tools used to chop the body, he added.

A three-member team of Dhaka Metropolitan Police's Detective Branch is in the city to investigate the death of Anar. The team is being led by the Detective Branch chief Mohammad Harun-or-Rashid.

The search for the missing MP, who reportedly arrived in Kolkata on May 12 to undergo medical treatment, began after Gopal Biswas, a resident of Baranagar in north Kolkata and an acquaintance of the Bangladeshi politician, filed a complaint with the local police on May 18.

Anar had stayed at Biswas's house upon arrival.

In his complaint, Biswas stated that Anar left his Baranagar residence for a doctor's appointment in the afternoon of May 13 and that he would be back home for dinner.

Biswas claimed that the Bangladesh MP went incommunicado on May 17, which prompted him to file a missing complaint a day later.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Rajkot Fire Tragedy: 4 Govt Officials Arrested; SIT Interrogates Former Chief Fire Officer | Latest Updates
  2. Mahasamadhi Divas: Delhi Police Issues Traffic Advisory For Devotees
  3. Meghalaya: 4 Killed In East Khasi Hills Landslide
  4. Doctor Arrested In Pune Porsche Car Accused Of Manipulating Gender Report In Marital Dispute
  5. Marriage Between Muslim Boy With Hindu Girl Is Not Valid Marriage As per Muslim Law: Madhya Pradesh HC
Entertainment News
  1. Abhishek Bajaj Wanted To Play UP Character Since The Time Of 'Student Of The Year 2'
  2. For Sunita Rajwar, Working With ‘Gullak’ Co-Star Geetanjali Kulkarni Is Like A Homecoming
  3. Sustainable Shubhangi Atre Uses Bamboo Toothbrushes, Lamps Made From Reused Glass Bottles
  4. Rory Kinnear To Play Tom Bombadil In Season Two Of ‘The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power’
  5. Salman Khan, Zoya Akhtar, Farhan Akhtar To Offer A Never-Before-Told Narrative Of The Iconic Pair Salim-Javed
Sports News
  1. Sports News Highlights: Novak Djokovic, Alexander Zverev Enter French Open Third Round
  2. T20 World Cup Preview, Part 3: How India And Other Teams Measure Up
  3. Unai Emery Has Done 'Remarkable Job' At Aston Villa, Says Ex-Striker Dwight Yorke
  4. Kompany Joins Bayern: Burnley Name Craig Bellamy As Acting Head Coach
  5. French Open: Sabalenka Relishing 'Great Battle' With Best Friend Badosa
World News
  1. Donald Trump Convicted On All 34 Counts In Historic Hush Money Trial: Can He Still Run For President In 2024 Elections?
  2. Study Reveals Impact Of Heatwave On Pregnancy And Birth Rates
  3. US Sanctions Uganda's Parliament Speaker, Her Husband And Others Over Corruption And Rights Abuses
  4. Why Did CEO Isom Dismiss Vasu Raja? Everything About American Airlines Reshuffle
  5. Iran Opens Registration For June Presidential Election After Raisi's Death In Helicopter Crash
Latest Stories
  1. Heat Wave Continues Unabated In Punjab, Haryana; Rohtak Sizzles At 48.8 C
  2. Pune Porsche Crash: Doctor Accused of Blood Sample Tampering Made Forensics HOD Due To Minister, MLA Pressure, Claims Dean
  3. Natasha Stankovic Shares First Post Amid Rumours Of Divorce From Hardik Pandya - View Pic Inside
  4. Did Jitendra Kumar Have A Fallout With The Makers Of 'Panchayat'? Actor Reveals 'There Was Misunderstanding'
  5. Lok Sabha Elections: PM Modi Begins 'Dhyan' At Kanyakumari Vivekananda Rock Memorial
  6. England Vs Pakistan Report, 3rd T20I: Match Called Off Due To Rain In Cardiff
  7. Lok Sabha Election 2024: Congress, BJP Fall Short In Fielding Women Candidates Despite Bold Promises