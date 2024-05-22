National

Bangladesh MP Goes Missing In Kolkata, Cops Suspect Chopped Body Found In Newtown Might Be His

Anwarul Azim Anar came to Kolkata on May 12 for medical treatment and was staying at his friend’s place in Baranagar on the northern fringes of the city. On May 13, he went to meet someone but didn’t return.

X/@JakirHo90776832
The MP, belonging to Bangladesh’s ruling Awami League, has been missing since May 13 Photo: X/@JakirHo90776832
info_icon

An MP of Bangladesh, Anwarul Azim Anar, has been missing for the last few days in West Bengal's Kolkata after he arrived in the city for medical treatment on May 12, a senior official of the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission in Kolkata said.

The MP, belonging to Bangladesh’s ruling Awami League, has been missing since May 13, the officer said.

Police suspects that a chopped body recovered in the Newtown area if Kolkata might be of Anwarul Azim Anar.

“He came to Kolkata on May 12 for medical treatment and was staying at his friend’s place in Baranagar on the northern fringes of the city. On May 13, he went to meet someone but didn’t return. His friend later lodged a police complaint,” news agency PTI quoted the official as saying.

Though Anar had been missing for the last eight days, messages were sent from his phone to family members that he had left for New Delhi, the officer added.

“There is no trace of him. We are in touch with police and the authorities,” he added.

The police suspect that he has been murdered and that his body has been dumped in Kolkata's Newtown area, an NDTV report said. During search operations, they also recovered a chopped body in Newtown, the report said, adding that the body is yet to be identified.

Anwarul Azim Anar's family also sought Bangladesh Prime Minisyer Sheikh Hasina, the above-mentioned report said, adding that her office informed diplomats in Delhi and Kolkata.

