Bangladesh MP Murder Row: 'Skinned', 'Minced' Body Parts Carried In Suitcase? | CCTV Footage Emerges

As per the CCTV footage recorded from outside the New Town apartment in Kolkata, two men were seen walking out of the building with one of them carrying a large suitcase, while the other one has several plastic bags.

CCTV footage of two men walking out of the apartment while one of them was carrying a large suitcase
As the latest development in the intensifying row over Bangladesh's three time MP Anwarul Azim Anar's brutal murder in Kolkata, a new video has emerged showing two people, believed to have murdered Anar, leaving an apartment in Kolkata's New Town where earlier police have identified blood stains while searching for the leader.

According to the officials privy with the investigation, Anar was skinned and his body parts were minced in the apartment before getting disposed across the city. Anar had been missing since May 14, two days after he arrived in Kolkata.

About the CCTV footage

As per the CCTV footage recorded from outside the apartment, two men were seen walking out of the building with one of them carrying a large suitcase, while the other one has several plastic bags.

Bangladesh's Awami League MP, Md Anwarul Azim Anwar
Missing Bangladesh MP 'Honey-Trapped', Body 'Skinned'; Bengal CID Detains 1 | Horrific Details

BY Asmita Ravi Shankar

Police investigation so far: Key points

  • Jihad Hawladar, an illegal immigrant from Bangladesh, has been arrested for the murder of the MP. During the interrogation, Hawladar disclosed details about the crime.

  • According to Hawladar, after killing Anar, the murderers wet ahead with skinning the body, remove the flesh, and mincing it in a bid to rule out all possibilities of identification.

  • Anar's remains were then packed into plastic bags and disposed dropped across different parts of the city.

  • Hawladar also disclosed that he was hired by Akhtaruzzaman, a US citizen of Bangladeshi origin, to skin the MP as he is a butcher by profession.

  • Furthermore, another CCTV video showed Anar entering the flat with a woman which made 'honey-trapping' a possible angle in the murder case.

The MP, belonging to Bangladesh's ruling Awami League, has been missing since May 13
Bangladesh MP Missing In Kolkata: 'Murder' Probe On, Body Still Missing, New Town Apartment In Focus | Key Facts

BY Outlook Web Desk

  • Police is also investigating the role of Shilasti Rahman, a woman who the cops believe was linked to one of his killers and 'honey-trapped' the Bangladesh MP.

  • "The investigation indicates the MP fell into a 'honey trap'. It seems he was lured by the woman. We suspect he was murdered soon after he went to the flat," a Kolkata cop relayed info from Dhaka.

