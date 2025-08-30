Rijiju Urges MPs to Resist Disruptions, Says Ruckus in Parliament Hurts Opposition More

Parliamentary Affairs Minister warns that political theatrics weaken lawmakers’ role. Advises young MPs to apply pressure on leaders who avoid debate and discussion.

Kiren Rijiju
Kiren Rijiju | Photo: PTI/Kamal Kishore
  • Rijiju says disruptions benefit govt with majority, but harm MPs.

  • Opposition urged to engage in debates instead of staging protests.

  • Cites monsoon session where repeated appeals for discussion were ignored.

Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju on Saturday said pressure must be applied if a party leader shows no interest in debates and discussions and instead resorts to ruckus and political theatrics, as it ultimately harms the Members of Parliament.The Minister also advised younger MPs to resist orders from their leaders to disrupt the House.

Addressing advocates of the Karnataka High Court on 'Parliamentary System in the Largest Democracy in the World', Rijiju said, "Pressure must be generated if the leader of a party is not interested in any debates and discussion except creating ruckus and political drama to create a narrative." According to him, the disruptions in Parliament result in a loss for the MPs, not the government, which enjoys majority.

“The government will push through its bills whenever required, but the loss is for the members, particularly opposition MPs,” he said.

Citing the recently concluded monsoon session, he said that for three weeks he kept urging opposition parties to join the discussion.

“The list of business comes up every morning. The matters to be discussed are fixed, the timings are fixed, but the opposition party is guided by its leader’s intention, and the House gets disrupted. So I told them, please think about it and take part in the discussion,” Rijiju explained. 

