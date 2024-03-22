National

'Bade Bhai': Modi Receives Warm Welcome In Bhutan By PM Tobgay

Welcome to Bhutan, big brother, Bhutanese Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay for PM Narendra Modi as the latter landed in Bhutan for a two-day state visit.

Nayanika Sengupta
22 March 2024
PM Modi landed in Bhutan's Paro airport to a warm welcome by his Bhutanese counterpart Tshering Tobgay Photo: X/@tsheringtobgay
info_icon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in Bhutan on Friday on a two-day State visit, during which he will be attending various programmes "Aimed at further cementing" country's partnership with India.

PM Modi landed in Bhutan's Paro airport to a warm welcome by his Bhutanese counterpart Tshering Tobgay. "भूटान में आपका स्वागत है, मेरे बड़े भाई [welcome to Bhutan, big brother]," PM Tobgay wrote on X for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"On the way to Bhutan, where I will be attending various programmes aimed at further cementing the India-Bhutan partnership. I look forward to talks with Majesty the King of Bhutan, His Majesty the Fourth Druk Gyalpo and Prime Minister @tsheringtobgay," the Prime Minister had posted on X.

The visit, scheduled between March 21 and 22, was postponed due to the inclement weather in Bhutan.

PM Modi's Bhutan Visit's Agenda

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement earlier this week that the visit will provide an opportunity for both sides to "exchange views on bilateral and regional matters of interest and deliberate on ways to expand and intensify our exemplary partnership for the benefit of our peoples."

India and Bhutan share "a unique and enduring partnership which is rooted in mutual trust, understanding and goodwill", the MEA statement said.

"Our shared spiritual heritage and warm people-to-people ties add depth and vibrancy to our exceptional relations," the MEA said.

-During the visit, Prime Minister Modi will receive an audience with His Majesty Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, the King of Bhutan, and His Majesty Jigme Singye Wangchuck, the Fourth King of Bhutan, MEA said.

-PM Modi will have an audience with Bhutan's King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, and his father Jigme Singye Wangchuck, the Fourth King of the Himalayan nation.

-PM Modi will also hold bilateral talks with his Bhutanese counterpart Tshering Tobgay.

-The prime minister was also scheduled to receive a grand welcome at the Tashichho Dzong, a traditional Buddhist monastery and the seat of the Bhutanese government.

