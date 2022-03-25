Friday, Mar 25, 2022
Back-To-back Tremors In Tamil Nadu

The magnitude of the three micro earthquakes ranged between 1.2 and 1.5 on the Richter's scale.

Earthquake (Representational image) PTI photo

Updated: 25 Mar 2022 6:04 pm

In a span of less than two hours, as many as three slight earthquakes were experienced early on Friday in Tamil Nadu's Dindigul region, according to the National Center for Seismology. 

The magnitude of the three micro earthquakes ranged between 1.2 and 1.5 on the Richter's scale and these were felt off Oddanchatram in Dindigul District, about 464 km from here. 

The first tremor was felt at 4.33 AM (Magnitude 1.2), followed by one at 6.04 AM and another at 6.07 AM and the magnitude of both these subsequent tremors were 1.5 and the depth of all the three were 10 km, according to the NCFS website.

Television channels showed images of cracks in a couple of houses in a village near Oddanchatram and local officials are on a visit to villages that experienced tremors to ascertain if people or buildings were affected. 

