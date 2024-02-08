Baba Siddique Quits Congress After Nearly 50 Years, To Join Ajit Pawar's NCP

Former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique resigned from Congress on Thursday evening, after nearly 50 years with the party.

After Milind Deora, Baba Siddique is expected to join Ajit Pawar's NCP in a fresh blow to Congress. Siddique's move makes him the second major Maharashtra Congress figure to leave the party, following Deora.

"I joined the Indian National Congress party as a young teenager and it has been a significant journey lasting 48 years. Today I resign from the primary membership of the Indian National Congress Party with immediate effect," the former congress leader tweeted on X.

"There’s a lot I would have liked to express but as they say some things are better left unsaid."

"I thank everyone who has been a part of this journey," he said.