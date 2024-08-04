National

‘Boys Will Be Boys Mindset’: Akhilesh’s DNA Test Demand In Ayodhya Gangrape Case Sparks Row

The two men, who run a bakery in Bhadarsa Nagar, were arrested by Ayodhya police on July 30 for allegedly raping the minor two months ago and recording the act.

A political row has erupted in Uttar Pradesh over the Ayodhya gang-rape case, in which a 12-year-old victim became pregnant after being allegedly raped by two men.

Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya accused the Samajwadi Party of "protecting rapists" after its chief, Akhilesh Yadav, demanded a DNA test of the accused, Moid Khan and Raju Khan.

The two men, who run a bakery in Bhadarsa Nagar, were arrested by Ayodhya police on July 30 for allegedly raping the minor two months ago and recording the act. The incident came to light when a medical examination recently revealed that the victim was pregnant.

DNA Test Vs Narco Test Controversy 

BJP leaders, including Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, have alleged that Moid Khan is a member of the Samajwadi Party and part of the team of Faizabad MP Awadhesh Prasad. However, Yadav denied this, saying, "Without a DNA test in the Bhadarsa case of Ayodhya, BJP's allegation will be considered biased."

The BJP hit back, alleging the SP is defending a "paedophile" and showing its "boys will be boys mindset" while leaders of the INDIA bloc are "silent". In a post in Hindi on 'X', Deputy Chief Minister Maurya said, "It is the Samajwadi Party's innate nature to protect rapists."

Hitting out at Samajwadi Party's top leadership, including Akhilesh Yadav and his family members, he said, "If the rapist is a Muslim, then the entire Saifai family puts its weight to save him. The SP will be wiped out."

Samajwadi Party leader Shivpal Yadav hit back at Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya's tweet, condemning the Ayodhya incident and supporting the demand for a narco test. On social media platform 'X', Shivpal Yadav wrote, "I strongly condemn the Ayodhya incident and also support the demand for narco test made by Pawan Pandey. Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya should also undergo narco test so that it becomes clear who is doing cheap politics on sensitive issues."

Speaking to reporters in Etawah earlier in the day, Shivpal Yadav said, "Narco test should be done on the victim and the accused." He also added that the same test should also be done on the BJP leader and those "politicising the issue".

"They are doing all this because they faced defeat in the election, and the assembly bypolls are approaching. These people can do such things at places where bypolls are to be held. I want to tell Samajwadi Party workers to remain alert," Shivpal Yadav said.

Bypolls will be held in 10 Assembly seats of Uttar Pradesh, including Ayodhya's Milkipur which was vacated by SP's Awadhesh Prasad after winning the Lok Sabha polls. The dates for the by-elections are yet to be declared.

The Ayodhya gang rape case took a political turn after it was claimed that Moid Khan is a Samajwadi Party member. Adityanath mentioned the incident in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly on Thursday to target the SP. The Ayodhya district administration demolished Moid Khan's bakery on Saturday.

