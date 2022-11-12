Saturday, Nov 12, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Assembly Polls: Jairam Thakur Asks Voters To Turn Out In Big Numbers To Help Build 'Prosperous Himachal'

"First vote, then refreshments. Dear fellow state residents, today is the day of voting. "My humble request to all the voters is to participate in this festival of democracy with full enthusiasm," Jairam Thakur said in a tweet in Hindi.

Jairam Thakur
Jairam Thakur Photograph: Suresh K. Pandey

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 12 Nov 2022 10:53 am

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur on Saturday urged voters to come out in big numbers and enthusiastically participate in the "festival of democracy". He said every vote will help build a prosperous Himachal Pradesh.

"First vote, then refreshments. Dear fellow state residents, today is the day of voting. "My humble request to all the voters is to participate in this festival of democracy with full enthusiasm," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

"Vote in huge numbers, your one vote will help build a prosperous Himachal," he added. The chief minister also responded to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who on Twitter urged the people to enthusiastically participate in the polling.

Thakur said on Modi's call, the people of Himachal will create a new voting record. "Hearty greetings respected prime minister ji. There is a lot of enthusiasm among the voters of Devbhoomi Himachal about voting.

"Certainly, according to your call, voters in the state will create a new record by participating in the polling and are going to create a new 'riwaaz' (trend). Warm greetings to you," Thakur said in another tweet.

The BJP is seeking to change the trend of not re-electing incumbent governments in the state, while the Congress is asking people to follow the tradition and vote out the BJP. The polling began at 8 am and will continue till 5 pm in all 68 assembly constituencies.

(With PTI Inputs)

Related stories

‘Despite Covid, We Have Done A Lot Of Work’: Himachal CM Jairam Thakur

Rise Of Khalistani Forces In Punjab A Threat To Himachal Also: Jairam Thakur

‘Low-Profile’ Jairam Thakur Has High-Profile Job Of Retaining Himachal In 2022

Tags

National Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur Festival Of Democracy Himachal Pradesh Prime Minister Narendra Modi Devbhoomi Himachal 68 Assembly Constituencies
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

When And Where To Watch IND Vs ENG 2nd SF

When And Where To Watch IND Vs ENG 2nd SF

Ukraine War: Russia Withdrawing, Ukrainian Official Fears 'City Of Death'

Ukraine War: Russia Withdrawing, Ukrainian Official Fears 'City Of Death'