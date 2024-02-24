Assam Repeals Muslim Marriage And Divorce Act

Assam government led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has repealed the Assam Muslim Marriage and Divorce Registration Act, 1935.
The move taken by the Assam Cabinet is seen as a step towards the Uniform Civil Code. Following the decision, all matters related to Muslim marriages and divorces in the state would now fall under the Special Marriages Act. The decision was taken in a Cabinet meeting chaired by CM Sarma.
Assam’s Minister Jayanta Mallabarua has termed it as a step towards achieving UCC.
"The Chief Minister recently stated that we are moving towards Uniform Civil Code. In this journey, a very important decision has been taken. The Assam Muslim Marriage & Divorce Registration Act, 1935, under which 94 Muslim registrars are still functioning, has been repealed today," Mallabarua was quoted as saying.
He also said that now the registration of Muslim marriages and divorces will be taken up by the District Commissioner and the District Registrar.
He also announced that the 94 Muslim registrars, who were functioning under the Act, would be discharged from their duties with a one-time compensation of Rs 2 lakh for each person.
Earlier this month, Uttarakhand led by CM Pushkar Singh Dhami became the first state in the country to pass the Uniform Civil Code Bill.
UCC Bill in Uttarakhand seeks to replace the old personal laws that govern marriage, divorce, succession and live-in relationships.